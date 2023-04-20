Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is seemingly not the biggest Kourtney Kardashian fan at the moment. Moakler called out The Kardashian star over the couple’s wedding special that featured the children that she shares with Barker.

After Kardashian and Barker shared ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, on Thursday (April 13), Moakler seemingly took a shot at Kardashian by posting a glammed selfie with the caption, “Is it Friday yet?”

However, Moakler’s fans did a lot of the dirty work. One chimed in hoping Shanna would one day receive a “huge apology” for Kourtney, 44, and Travis Barker’s new Hulu show about their wedding.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. “He’s been through Hell” “Kourtney has filled a void for me.” #parentalalienationawareness,’ they commented.

Moakler responded: “She post more of my kids then her own lol.”

One user tried to also come for Moakler per Parade, telling the mom of three that she should be “grateful” for her kids having another mother figure.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moakler fired back: “I am not grateful,” adding that the situation is “much deeper than you could ever imagine.”

Kardashian has not publicly reacted to Moakler’s shade, but its probably because she is still responding to birthday messages. Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday (April 18).

Barker shared a montage of memorable moments between him and Kardashian over the years with a heartfelt caption.

“My soulmate,” he began. “I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.”

The Blink-182 drummer and Moakler were married from 2004-2008 and have three children together–Landon, Alabama, and Atiana, the latter being Barker’s stepdaughter.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May of last year.