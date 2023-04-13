Kourtney Kardashian, the popular reality TV star know for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has made headlines once again as she prepared for her wedding to Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182. While Kourtney has been known for her glamorous lifestyle and high-profile relationships, one aspect of her wedding has captured particular attention—the sentimental inclusion of her late father’s wedding ring.

Kourtney Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent lawyer and businessman who gained widespread recognition as a member of OJ Simpson’s legal team during the infamous 1995 murder trial. He passed away in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Despite his absence, Kardashian has often spoken about her close relationship with her father. Kardashian expressed that after her father’s death, she wasn’t sure if she would ever get married because he wouldn’t be there to walk her down the aisle.

In the recent Hulu special titled “Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis,” which documents Kardashian’s wedding preparations, Kris Jenner gave her a heartfelt gift—Kris’ wedding ring from her marriage to Robert. The ring holds deep sentimental value for Kardashian, as it symbolizes her father’s love for her and the cherished memories they shared together.

The inclusion of her late father’s wedding ring in her wedding plans allows him to be with her as she walks down the aisle alongside Kris Jenner. It speaks not only to Kardashian’s deep bond with her father but also highlights the importance of family and legacy in her life. Despite her celebrity status and glamorous lifestyle, Kourtney Kardashian still has connections to her roots to family and history.