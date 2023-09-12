Kourtney Kardashian had some choice words for Kim Kardashian are amid the season four trailer of ‘The Kardashians.' In the trailer, Kourtney and Kim are still feuding which at one point during a heated argument Kourtney calls the SKIMS founder a “witch.”

“Are you happy?” Kim asks Kourtney.”You're a different person. You hate us. We all talk about it.”

Kourtney responds: “I think, like, you think things so you're getting riled up.”

Kim adds how she is seemingly different and not understanding one another in the moment. “I think things so I'm getting riled up.”

However, Kourtney doesn't see it as such and expresses how she feels about her sister. “You're just a witch,” the Lemme founder responds, “and I hate you.”

The two have been bickering all of last season when Kourtney was upset that Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana right after her Italy wedding to Travis Barker. However, it seemed as though midseason they forgave one another.

“I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you,” Kim explained at the time. “Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”

Kourtney took her apology and responded, “Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it.”

It seems as though things are looking a little different now between the two.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Khloé discusses dating with sisters Kylie and Kendall. Kylie was recently seen out with actor Timothée Chalamet and Kendall is dating Bad Bunny.

“I need people to know that I'm single,” Khloé says.

“I’m the worst single person ever,” Kendall responds.

“These are our years, Kendall,” Kylie says adding, “I'm 25. You're, like, 30.” Kendall interrupts her saying she's only 27.

“You’re basically 30,” Kylie adds.

As for the family drama this season, which also tackles Khloé's relationship with Tristan Thompson, Kendall ends the trailer saying “People think they have us all figured out, but things are not always how they seem.”

The Kardashians season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu. Take a look at the trailer below: