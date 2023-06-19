After Kourtney Kardashian announced she was pregnant with husband Travis Barker, she's been feeling “overwhelmed with gratitude,” per People. Her announcement shocked fans, especially since she decided to end in vitro fertilization treatment. Now she can sit back, but definitely not relax.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourtney shared in an Instagram post caption.

Alongside the caption were a few photos. The first included Travis Barker tapping his drum sticks on her stomach as if it were a drum. The next few images showed the happy couple kissing and gesturing towards her baby bump. The last photos in the series was the iconic image of Kourtney holding up her handwritten sign.

Kourtney Kardashian publicly announced her pregnancy this weekend at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Kourtney held up a sign that said “Travis I'm Pregnant.” The inspiration for the sign was the Blink-182 hit All The Small Things, where a fan holds up the same sign.

A People source said of Kourtney: “Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

“Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling,” they continued.

With Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, she shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10. On Barker's end, he has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.