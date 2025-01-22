The Seattle Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 after surprising the hockey world in the playoffs the year before. Seattle hoped they could make the dance in 2025, and made a major coaching change as a result. The Kraken hired Dan Bylsma as head coach after Dave Hakstol was fired. Unfortunately, the coaching change has not provided a major shift in on-ice results.

At this time, the Kraken are still in Wild Card contention in the Western Conference. Seattle possesses a record of 21-24-3, which is good for 47 points. This has kept them above water in comparison to other Wild Card contenders. But they remain four points back of the Calgary Flames for the West's final playoff berth.

Seattle is likely to be a seller once the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline comes around. The Kraken have a couple of veterans they could move at the deadline in exchange for future assets. For instance, veteran center Yanni Gourde is a trade candidate to watch this winter.

However, this does not mean the Kraken won't add to their roster. In fact, there is an opportunity for them to do so. Seattle has a track record of taking fliers on reclamation project wingers. And as it pertains to younger wingers, they have been rather successful.

The Kraken could add a younger winger to their ranks this winter. He does not have the pedigree some of their other wingers had before joining the team. In any event, he is a once-promising winger in need of a change of scenery. Seattle is a logical fit for this player.

Kraken should take a flier on Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson

As mentioned, the Kraken have had success developing wingers. Eeli Tolvanen has become a regular part of their lineup after a waiver claim in the 2022-23 season. More recently, the Kraken traded for Kaapo Kakko in a deal with the New York Rangers. Kakko has been a smashing success for Seattle, scoring four goals and 13 points in 25 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is a trade candidate this season. In fact, he requested a trade over the summer, but nothing came to pass. Robertson signed a one-year contract to remain in Toronto for this year. But a trade still seems likely. Especially given his offensive struggles in 2024-25.

Robertson showed promise in 2023-24 when he put up career-best offensive numbers. The Maple Leafs forward scored 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games. Over a full 82 games, this works out to a 21-goal, 39-point campaign for the former second-round pick.

However, his production has dropped off in 2024-25. He has eight goals and 12 points in 40 games for Toronto. This works out to a 15-goal, 22-point pace over the course of 74 games. It's certainly a disappointing performance after what he accomplished one season ago.

At this point, it's clear that things are not working out in Toronto. Robertson is in need of a fresh start, and the Maple Leafs could use his roster spot for a more established player. The Kraken have some players that make a lot of sense for Toronto. Gourde is one name the Maple Leafs could pursue ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Robertson could find his stride again in Seattle. The Kraken are in need of some offensive punch, as well. Seattle's 2.96 goals for per game are around the middle of the league. Robertson certainly won't shoot those numbers up on his own. But if he succeeds in the Pacific Northwest, he could form an intriguing winger trio with Tolvanen and Kakko for the foreseeable future.