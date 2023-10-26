The Seattle Kraken will head to PNC Arena to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Kraken-Hurricanes prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kraken defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday. Initially, it was a scoreless game, with both teams struggling to score. After falling behind 1-0, the Kraken exploded for three goals in the second period, starting with a powerplay goal from Jaden Schwartz. But the Red Wings fought back with three powerplay goals in the third period. However, the Kraken tied it with 1:22 left in the game, thanks to Jared McCann to send the game into overtime. With seconds left in the extra session, Jordan Eberle snipped a one-timer off a pass from McCann to win the game.

Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken. Additionally, the Kraken fired 38 shots on goal. They also went for 5 on the powerplay but an ugly 3 for 6 on the penalty kill. Also, the Kraken delivered 16 hits and blocked 20 shots.

The Hurricanes lost 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sadly, they could not buy a goal. Jordan Martinook had four shots on goal. Meanwhile, Jaccob Slavin, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis each fired three shots. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 20 shots.

The Canes lead the all-time series 3-2. However, the Kraken won 7-4 last week in Seattle. The Hurricanes are 2-0 at home against the Kraken. Additionally, the teams have combined for less than seven goals in 4 of 5 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Hurricanes Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-144)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Hurricanes

TV: ESPN+ Bally Sports and Root

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread

The Kraken still have their playmakers from last season and have been scoring goals. Now, they hope to maintain consistency as they try and win in a building against a team they met recently.

Vince Dunn is their leader, with one goal and six assists. Meanwhile, Oliver Bjorkstrand has tallied one goal and four assists. Schwartz now has four goals, while McCann has added three goals and one assist. Additionally, Jordan Eberle has one goal and two assists. Matty Beniers has three assists. Ultimately, look for this offense to try and get through one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Philipp Grubauer will likely get the start and is still searching for his first win. Significantly, he is 0-4 with a 3.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. Grubauer will need some help from a shaky defense that has not adjusted so far this season. Likewise, the Kraken must avoid the penalty box.

The Kraken will cover the spread if the offense can generate chances against a tough defense and solid goalie. Moreover, they must play clean hockey and avoid the penalty box, which has been their kryptonite so far.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are not exactly dominating teams so far. Ultimately, it has been a struggle for the Canes, who are 3-4. But this is only their second home game of the season, and they are 1-0 so far. Hence, it all starts with the offense.

Slavin has been solid, with three goals and four assists. Likewise, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has tallied three goals and four assists. Jarvis now has four goals and three assists. Additionally, Stefan Noesen has delivered one goal and five assists. Brady Sjkei has one goal and five assists. Also, Martin Necas has two goals and four assists. Teuvo Teravainen has one goal and five assists. However, the Canes want more from Aho, who has scored just one goal and two assists through seven games.

The defense must tighten up in front of the goalie. So far this season, they have not looked as good as the world-class defense that nearly made it to the Stanley Cup last season. They must play better in front of Frederik Andersen, who likely will start. Andersen is 2-0 with a 4.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .855.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can get off to a better start and put pucks in the back of the net. Then, the Hurricanes must defend their own zone better to give Andersen a better chance.

Final Kraken-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes have never lost to the Kraken at home. Yet, the more appealing factor are the lack of goals these teams usually tally. Give me the under for this game and expect a low-scoring affair as the Hurricanes try to blow the Kraken away.

Final Kraken-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-132)