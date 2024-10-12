ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken will battle the Dallas Stars on Sunday at the American Airlines Center. It's time for some Sunday Night Hockey as we share our NHL odds series and make a Kraken-Stars prediction and pick.

Here are the Kraken-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vince Dunn has 10 assists and a plus-minus mark of 0 against the Stars.

The Kraken are 4-3 against the spread over the past seven games against the Stars,

The Kraken were ninth in goals allowed per game last season.

The Kraken continues to try and find ways to improve. They have a sour taste in their mouths after blowing a two-goal lead in the opener. Jaden Swartz, Chandler Stephenson, and Andre Burakovsky power the first line. Yet, this mix has not had long to get acquainted. The real power lies on the second line. This line will feature Jared McCann, Shane Wright, and Jordan Eberle. Ultimately, the Kraken has one of their best scorers, a top prospect, and a willy veteran all on the same line, and seeing them grow together may help them build some chemistry. Even the third line has potential, with Eeli Tolvanen, Matty Beniers, and Oliver Bjorskstrand leading the charge.

With Joey Daccord leading the charge on Saturday, Phillip Grubauer gets the start on Sunday. Unfortunately, he collapsed in the opener, folding in the second period after the Kraken gave him a 2-0 lead. Grubauer finished with 22 saves on 25 shots. Ultimately, he hopes to bounce back and get the win.

The Kraken will cover the spread if they can generate scoring chances and win their faceoffs. Then, their defense must close out and block more shots.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars are 11-5 against the Kraken.

The Stars swept the Kraken last season.

The Stars held the Kraken to 1.25 goals per game last season.

The Stars are a trendy pick for the Western Conference. Substantially, they started the season strong with a win over Nashville. Everything with the Stars starts with Jamie Robertson, who has three goals and five assists over seven games against the Kraken. If Robertson can get going, the Stars are difficult for any team to beat. His linemates, Roope Hintz and Logan Stankoven, are solid players who set him up with multiple chances.

The Stars also have one of the most talented second lines in the NHL. Remarkably, Mason Marchant, Matt Duchene, and Tyler Seguin are all point producers and can impact a game anytime. Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnson, and Evgeni Dadonov cover the third line and have been counted on in the past to get some momentum going for the Stars. Meanwhile, even their fourth line is solid, with Sam Steel, Oskar Back, and Colin Blackwood playing well.

The defense and goaltending will remain stout. However, with Jake Oettinger going on Saturday, Scott Wedgewood likely gets the nod on Sunday. It helps that he is 2-0 against Seattle in his career.

The Stars will cover the spread if their offense can continue to play at a fast pace and generate multiple scoring chances while drawing penalties to set themselves up on the powerplay. Then, the defense must play well and block shots to give Wedgewood a better chance of succeeding.

Final Kraken-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are an inconsistent, young team that has struggled to hold onto a lead. Ultimately, the only saving grace in this one is that they won't have to deal with Oettinger. However, Wedgewood can still perform admirably well, and the Stars are still one of the top teams in the NHL. The Kraken have their work cut out for them, and there is no more challenging task than playing the Stars in Dallas.

The Stars will be ready to go after sweeping the Kraken last season. Yet, they did not always get the job done with ease, and failed to cover the spread in the first one, with the Kraken losing by one goal. Wedgewood starting also gives me pause. Yes, he can play well at times. But the Stars, like the Kraken, will be on the tail end of a back-to-back. It may hinder how they perform in this one. I think the Stars will win. However, the Kraken will cover the spread on Sunday.

Final Kraken-Stars Prediction & Pick: Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-152)