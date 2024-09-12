Kristen Stewart's net worth in 2024 is $70 million. Stewart is a popular actress who has starred in several hit movies such as the Twilight movies, Charlie's Angels, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Underwater. She is an Oscar Award-nominated actress, a Critics Choice Award nominee, and a BAFTA Award winner. Let's take a closer look at Kristen Stewart's net worth in 2024.

What is Kristen Stewart's net worth in 2024?: $70 million (estimate)

Kristen Stewart's net worth in 2024 is $70 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kristen Stewart was born on April 9, 1990, in Los Angeles. She attended A.E. Wright Middle School. But for her high school, Stewart was homeschooled to allow her to focus on her acting career, according to IMDB. She eventually earned her high school diploma.

Kristen Stewart's early acting career

As early as a child, Stewart was already involved in acting. She appeared on uncredited roles in the movies The Thirteenth Year and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. Stewart officially earned her first credited role in the film The Safety of Objects.

After that, Stewart started to show signs of an accomplished childhood actress. She took on notable roles in movies such as Panic Room, Cold Creek Manor, Into the Wild, and Speak, all of which saw Stewart receive Young Artist Award nominations.

Some of her other projects included Catch that Kid, Undertow, Fierce People, The Messengers, In the Land of Women, The Cake Eaters, and What Just Happened.

Kristen Stewart stars in Twilight

In 2008, Stewart earned her breakout role as Bella Swan in Twilight. Twilight became a box-office hit. It grossed $408 million around the world. For starring in the film, Stewart was paid $2 million.

With the success of Twilight, Stewart went on to reprise the role of Bella Swan in its succeeding installments. These included The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.

For The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, Stewart enjoyed an increased salary of $12.5 million with an additional cut of the film's gross sales. On the other hand, she also raked in $12.5 million with an additional cut of the film's gross sales, according to IMDB.

Thanks to her groundbreaking performance as Bella Swan, Stewart received a handful of distinctions. She received three Kids' Choice Award wins, seven MTV Movie Awards, two People's Choice Awards, and 10 Teen Choice Awards.

Kristen Stewart's other films

After her breakout performance in Twilight, Stewart took on other roles on the big screens. In 2012, she starred in a pair of movies Snow White and the Huntsman and On the Road. The former grossed nearly $400 million worldwide. On the other hand, the latter performed poorly by only grossing $9.6 million worldwide.

For starring as Snow White opposite Chris Hemsworth in Snow White and the Huntsman, Stewart enjoyed a $9.5 million payday, as per reports. She also earned a pair of People's Choice Award nominations, an MTV Movie Award nomination, and a Kids' Choice Award win. On the other hand, Stewart was paid $200,000 for On the Road.

In 2019, Stewart starred alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in Charlie's Angels. Charlie's Angels grossed $73.3 million worldwide. Furthermore, for portraying the character Sabina Wilson, Stewart earned $7 million.

Two years later, Stewart starred in the hit biopic Spencer. Spencer grossed $25.2 million worldwide. Stewart's iconic performance earned her several awards, including her first Oscar Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. She also earned a Critics Choice Award nomination, a Golden Globes Award nomination, and a Satellite Award win.

Some of Stewart's other movies include Underwater, Crimes of the Future, Love Me, Lizzie, Personal Shopper, and Love Lies Bleeding.

Given that Stewart is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood, it isn't a surprise that she is set to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Stewart is penciled to appear in Sacramento and Rosebushpruning. She also is going to take on another role in a fantasy thriller Flesh of the Gods.

Kristen Stewart's other income and investments

With Stewart establishing herself in the big screens, it isn't surprising that major brands have wanted to partner up with the Twilight star. The Oscar Award-nominated actress has endorsed brands such as Chanel and Balenciaga.

While Stewart has earned plenty of money from her successful career as an actress, she has used some of her earnings to invest in real estate. In 2021, Stewart shelled out $6 million for a Los Feliz property. A year prior, Stewart sold her Malibu property for $8.3 million after picking it up for $4.8 million in 2013.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kristen Stewart's net worth in 2024?