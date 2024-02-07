Kumain Nanjiani reveals the harsh Eternals reviews made him seek counseling and therapy, branding it "unfair" to his family.

Kumail Nanjiani shared how he dealt with Eternals negative reviews. In a candid revelation, Nanjiani shared his struggles coping with the critical reception of the 2021 Marvel film, “Eternals.” The actor admitted to seeking counseling following the mentally taxing press circuit for the movie.

Nanjiani disclosed his emotional journey during an episode of “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum,” where he confessed to being deeply affected by the harsh reviews. He admitted to obsessively reading and checking every review, which took a toll on his mental well-being.

“Eternals,” directed by Chloe Zhao, garnered unfavorable reviews, currently holding a 47 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Marking it as one of Marvel's least well-received entries.

The actor highlighted the challenging circumstances surrounding the film's promotion. Marvel anticipated positive reviews and lifted the embargo early, sending the cast on a global promotional tour. However, the movie faced criticism while the promotional events were underway, creating a disheartening atmosphere for the cast.

Kumail Nanjiani expressed frustration at the Eternals situation, feeling it was unjust to him and his wife, Emily. He recognized the need for change and initiated counseling sessions to address the emotional impact of the experience.

Reflecting on the shared struggle, Nanjiani emphasized that he and his Eternals co-stars bonded over the challenging ordeal. He acknowledged the trauma stemming from the collective experience, emphasizing the need for support and understanding.

Prior to the film's release, Nanjiani gained attention for his physical transformation for the Eternals role, a journey he candidly shared on social media. However, he later admitted feeling uncomfortable discussing his body, due to public scrutiny and personal insecurities.