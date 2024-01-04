The MCU nearly featured the Eternals earlier, as Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley revealed his 'weird' TV series.

Well before the MCU released an Eternals film, Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley was developing a TV series. He claims that it was “good.”

A television version of Eternals

During an appearance on the Comic Book Club podcast, Ridley revealed his scrapped Eternals project. “It's not in the works anymore,” he said of his project. “It was a television version of the Eternals… but good.

“My version was the good version,” he continued. “It was so f**king weird. There was my version, a good version, which is good to me, which, that doesn't mean anything. There was the version that [Marvel Studios] ended up doing, which I don't think… that version is particularly good. I'll be honest.”

He then revealed the pilot's story. It would feature several kids who put drills in their ears and sleep in bathtubs. “I mean, it's just weird,” Ridley teased.

This took place in 2015, well before Chloé Zhao's film hit theaters. This was also before the MCU's Disney+ projects like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Loki. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Jessica Jones, and Netflix's Daredevil were still being released at the time.

John Ridley is known for writing the Oscar-winning script for 12 Years a Slave. He has also written Ben-Hur and directed episodes of American Crime and Godfather of Harlem.

Eternals was released in November 2021. Chloé Zhao, known for her Oscar-winning film Nomadland, directed the MCU film. The film starred Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, and Bryan Tyree Henry. Eternals was a disappointment for the MCU, grossing just over $400 million at the box office.