Kung Fu Panda 4 won't just see the return of Jack Black as the voice of Po, but Hans Zimmer as well to score the animated film.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't just mean Po's return to the movie screen, it also means the return of talent behind the scenes to help bring the Dragon Warrior's latest adventure to life. Hans Zimmer is one such name, having worked on the three previous films, set to once again lend his musical talents to the franchise.

Zimmer's return to Kung Fu Panda was confirmed shortly after the film's first trailer released on Wednesday, according to Film Music Reporter. The acclaimed composer will be working on the animated film's score alongside Steve Mazzaro, who has worked with Zimmer on several films including Man of Steel and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Outside of the film's voice cast, Zimmer's return would make him one of the few notable names behind the scenes to have worked on each Kung Fu Panda film since the original 2008 release. The only director to work on more than one entry in the series was Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who served as the sole director for Kung Fu Panda 2 and was a co-director on Kung Fu Panda 3.

The news isn't just welcome news for longtime fans of the animated film series, but for moviegoers in general as Zimmer has become one of Hollywood's top composers over the last 20 years. The composer has worked with a who's-who of directors and genres over his career, from James L. Brooks' dramatic-comedies to the action and mystery of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes films.

Perhaps his most famous work, though, has come from his multiple collaborations with director Christopher Nolan since the pair first worked together on 2005's Batman Begins.

Kung Fu Panda 4 follows Po during his final days as the Dragon Warrior as he begins to step into his new role as the spiritual leader for the Valley of Peace, requiring him to find a new Dragon Warrior. However, a dangerous new villain named The Chameleon threatens to end Po once and for all using the skills of the titular panda and his many adversaries of his past.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled to release in theaters on March 8, 2024.