Kurt Russell would be game to take on Jor-El in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, a role Marlon Brando once held.

Could we see a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 reunion between Kurt Russell and James Gunn? It's possible, as Russell would love to “take on” Marlon Brando's portrayal of Jor-El in Superman: Legacy.

“Yeah, I'll take on Marlon Brando!”

Talking to ComicBook.com about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Russell was asked about playing Jor-El in the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

“Yeah! Yeah, I'll take on Marlon Brando!” he exclaimed with a laugh. “I mean there was something awesome about the way he was just looking around — I don't care that he was looking at his lines — he's crazy-great to watch!”

But the rumors of Russell's involvement in the film are not concrete. That didn't stop him from somewhat tackling them while praising Gunn, who's writing and directing the Superman film.

“You know what: we don't know a lot about Jor-El. Maybe there's a version… I never heard this, so I don't know,” Russell said. “James Gunn was a blast to work with, though, so you never know.”

James Gunn cast Russell in his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He starred as Ego the Living Planet, the father of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord.

Kurt Russell has had a varied career, starring in various types of films. He got his start acting in The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, and The Strongest Man in the World.

He's also known for his collaborations with John Carpenter, starring in The Thing, Escape from New York, and Escape from L.A. Russell has also collaborated with Quentin Tarantino on a number of occasions. He's starred in Death Proof, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Just because he's starred in independent films, Russell isn't shy from blockbuster franchises. Aside from his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 role, Russell has also starred in the Fast & Furious franchise as Mr. Nobody.