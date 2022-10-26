Kurt Warner’s advice to Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers: Retire

It is unusual to see teams led by Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers struggle on the field, but that is exactly what NFL fans are witnessing in the 2022 NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers are just 3-4 and have lost four of their last five games. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, are also 3-4 after three losses in a row against teams they should have taken care of.

For former NFL star quarterback Kurt Warner, it’s a good time for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to hang their cleats up and enjoy life as retired football players.

Via Lanae Brody of PEOPLE:

“I think both of those guys look like they’re exhausted,” the NFL commentator tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s OK to go, ‘You know what? It’s not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it’s just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.’ ”

Warner doesn’t have a degree in psychology but he definitely knows how mentally taxing the game of football is, especially when the losses pile up on players who are so used to winning. That’s not to mention that Tom Brady is just six years younger than the 51-year-old Warner and that Rodgers is already 38.

“It’s not being defeated,” Warner advises. “That’s not saying you can’t do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them.”

Well, Tom Brady has already stressed that he is not quitting on the Buccaneers this season. That should also be the case for Rodgers even though he’s growing frustrated with the current state of the Packers.