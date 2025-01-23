Kylie Kelce, expecting her fourth daughter with husband Jason Kelce, is keeping fans guessing about their baby's name. Known for the gender-neutral names of their daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, Kylie hinted on her podcast “Not Gonna Lie” that their next pick might break tradition. “There is a good chance this child doesn’t even get two T’s,” she teased, referring to the double-T trend in their children's names.

Acknowledging the public’s curiosity, Kylie admitted they’re struggling to find the perfect option, PageSix reports. She dismissed fan suggestions like Garrett and Merritt, humorously pointing out the nicknames that could follow. “I know great Garys, but I cannot name my daughter Garrett knowing her nickname will be Gary,” she joked.

“People are very invested in this, but I just feel like a curveball might be fun.”

The Kelces, who tied the knot in 2018, announced the pregnancy in November 2024 with a family snapshot capturing the mixed reactions of their three daughters. Kylie, Jason, and Elliotte celebrated the news, while Wyatt appeared pensive and Bennett shed a few tears.

Babymoon Plans and Family Fun

As they prepare for their growing family, Jason and Kylie are planning a babymoon. Jason revealed on the “New Heights” podcast that Turks and Caicos is a top contender for their getaway. “We’ve talked about going there for a long time. The water looks incredible, and it seems like a relaxing environment,” Jason said.

However, the couple is also considering a snowy adventure that could include their three daughters. Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagles center, expressed excitement about the idea of introducing Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett to skiing. “I wouldn’t mind doing a ski trip. Wyatt might really enjoy it, and I love the snow,” he said.

As for the baby’s name, Kylie emphasized the importance of staying consistent with their gender-neutral choices. “If we suddenly go for a super girly name, the other three might question it later,” she explained, highlighting her desire to keep things fair among the siblings.

With the arrival of their fourth child drawing near, Kylie and Jason Kelce are keeping fans entertained with their relatable struggles and playful banter. Whether they choose a name that fits the pattern or throw a curveball, the Kelce household is sure to embrace the next chapter with humor and love.