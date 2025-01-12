Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are ready to name their fourth baby girl.

“Going on the 4th [child], it’s like a disaster [picking a name],” Kylie said on the Jan. 9 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, “You’ve already used them all up, all bets are off.”

In a hilarious Instagram post, Kylie and Jason made their pregnancy announcement which showed daughters Wyatt born in 2019, Elliotte born in 2021, and Bennett born in 2023 reacting to the news that they will all be big sisters. All of their daughters have gender-neutral names so when thinking about the fourth baby they figured they would have the names coincide together.

“We’re doing a little crossover action, I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender-neutral names for our fourth,” Kylie explained. “Because we have Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett — so if we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think? Eventually they’ll be like, ‘Why why did they get a cute girly name?’”

Kylie added that she is excited for her other daughters to help out in the little ways that they can.

“I will say that, my oldest [Wyatt], she’s 5 now — the way she’s getting excited for this next baby is very sweet to watch,” Kylie shared. “She’s very much in that phase of like, ‘I can get diapers, I can fill up my own water bottle, I can do these things independently,’ and so to see her get so excited about getting another baby and her having the opportunity to help is very exciting to watch.”

Although they don't have a name picked out, Kylie noted that fans have kept giving her suggestions ever since she announced her pregnancy.

“First of all, love the confidence, but even if I did have a name picked out, I’d probably keep that one in the family,” she said in a December 2024 episode. “What I will say: We don’t have a name picked out, so you’re not missing out on anything. And I have seen a number of the suggestions come through in the comments section so I appreciate that.”

On her podcast, she spoke about how the internet believes Ellie looks like her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

“Then I got Ellie,” she said, “who now the internet has run away with the fact that she looks like Travis, which I am slightly offended by. I was blonde. I had one dimple. I very much feel as though Ellie could pass for looking like mom. So if we could hop off the whole ‘Ellie looks like Travis,’ train, that would be greatly appreciated.”

Kylie then spoke about how Bennett, their youngest daughter, also resembles Jason.

“That’s the only one I have any chance of having any claim to when it comes to looking alike,” Kylie continued. “Jury is still out on the fourth one, but Benny is definitely another Jason lookalike.”