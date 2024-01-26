Kyle Juszczyk is a fullback for the San Francisco 49ers. Let's meet Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife is Kristin Juszczyk. Kyle is known for being an integral part of Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme as the San Francisco 49ers fullback. In recent weeks, Kristin has come into the public spotlight for designing Taylor Swift's Chiefs jacket that she wore to Kansas City's first playoff game.

Kyle was born in Medina, Ohio, and played high school football as a tight end for Cloverleaf High School. He attended Harvard University, where he played tight end under coach Tim Murphy. He was a two-time First-team All-Ivy, and in four years at the program, caught 125 passes for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Kyle in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was the first fullback chosen in the draft and only the 10th Crimson to be selected in school history.

He appeared in all 16 regular-season games in his rookie year, primarily on special teams and as a blocking fullback. Kyle was given the starting role in 2014 and was a Pro Bowl alternate selection. He held the starting position until 2016, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and hit free agency as the top fullback option.

Kyle signed the largest contract for a fullback in NFL history when the 49ers agreed to a four-year, $21 million contract. He became the first Harvard alumnus to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl in their 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in 2019. Kyle signed a five-year contract extension worth $27 million before the 2021 season and was selected to his seventh straight Pro Bowl in 2022.

Let's meet the woman who has stood by him, Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk.

Who is Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk?

The couple met in 2014 when Kyle was playing for the Baltimore Ravens and Kristin was finishing college. They were a couple ever since and finally tied the knot in 2019. Kristin has always supported Kyle's career, but during the 2024 playoffs, it has gone the other way around as Kristin's clothes designing career takes off, and he is her biggest cheerleader on social media.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Kristin's blowup on social media will make this a power couple to watch, especially if Kyle can go on to win his first Super Bowl this season.

Kristin Juszczyk's career pursuits

Kristin attended the University of Rhode Island to study business. She made her best decision when she transferred to Towson University in Baltimore. That's where she met Kyle while he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

She graduated from college with a business degree in May 2016. She was going to be a realtor and received her license in Maryland.

However, the couple's life turned upside down when Kyle took a contract with the 49ers. The idea of pursuing another realtor license for California didn't appeal to Kristin, so she chased her passion for design.

In 2018, Kristin launched a clothing brand called Origin. She aimed to create unique pieces that couldn't be found anywhere else.

The brand stopped in late 2021 when she began making custom products for NFL fans. She launched her Designs by Kristin brand during the 2023-24 NFL season and started creating her own NFL gear by reworking old t-shirts and jerseys into fresh designs.

Her brand reached global appeal when Taylor Swift fans began posting about the custom Travis Kelce-inspired jacket that Swift wore to the Chiefs Wild Card-round game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

Swift wasn't the first well-known celebrity to wear one of Kristin's designs at a game. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wore a Packers design supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

Kyle Juszczyk, Kristen Juszczyk's relationship

Kyle's pride in his wife is evident as he spoke to reporters after the Taylor Swift sighting. “I’m so proud of her,” he said. “I think she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind. I just wanted to make sure she got that credit.

“At first, the announcers were like, ‘Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything!’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, come on! We got to let people know this was all Kristin.’ I’m really happy to see her get that credit.”

The love the couple has for each other is evident. It will be interesting to see how Kristin's design business grows as the NFL playoffs go on and in the future. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk.