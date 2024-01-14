Kristin Juszyck's hard work in the fashion industry is paying off.

Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for an intense NFL playoffs run. The 49ers are on a first-round but are still very much a part of the action. Juszczyk's wife Kristin made a stellar Travis Kelce-inspired jacket for Taylor Swift, and the fashion designer is getting rewarded on social media.

Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram following takes off during the 49ers' bye week

Juszcyck gained 100,000 followers on Instagram after Taylor Swift sported the designer's viral Travis Kelce jacket at the Chiefs game, per Joe Pomiliano. It seems Juszcyck will get a lot more business after her impressive feat for Swift.

Women's clothing has been the NFL's fastest-growing merchandise category for much of the last decade, Pomiliano reports. If the league partners with Juszcyck, it could make a great profit. Fans have taken notice of the designer's talents and will have an increased demand for apparel.

Juszyck's popularity should give a boost to 49ers fans, who are preparing to cheer their team on in the second round of the playoffs.

San Francisco ended the regular season with a 12-5 record and stood 1st in the NFC West standings. The 49ers are led by 2023-24 MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy ranks in the top five of three key quarterback categories: passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR. Likewise, McCaffrey boasts top-five rushing rankings in carries, yards, and TDs. The star running back did not practice during the bye week but is expected to return for the playoff matchup.

Moreover, Kyle Juszczyk will take on every role he can to help his team be successful.

The 49ers have high expectations after an impressive season. Can they capitalize on their momentum to make another Super Bowl appearance?