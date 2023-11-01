A photo of Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, seen holding hands, went viral on social media. Umansky is currently separated from his wife Kyle Richards. Umansky and Slater are partners on Dancing with the Stars and later explained that they are just close friends due to work.

“We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating,” Umansky said in a video alongside Slater shared to his Instagram Story Oct. 26. “About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating.”

Which Slater echoed his statement, “We're not dating,” before he continued, “We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day.”

She added, “Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing.”

The real estate broker explained how the hand-holding began.

“We were talking about the week during the dinner, and when we came out of dinner we were recapping, and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand. She grabbed my hand, and then we walked to the cars, just recapping,” he explained. Slater chimed in, “All of a sudden we’re dating.”

A source via Us Weekly said that Richards and Umansky “aren’t getting along” due to the Slater drama.

Another source told the outlet that the real estate broker and dancer have “a highly flirtatious relationship [and] seem a little too close.”

Kyle Richards Comments On Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Holding Hands

Andy Cohen put the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in the hot seat on his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy last week. The talk show host asked how she felt when she saw the photos of Umansky and Slater.

“That was very hard to see,” she responded. “Yeah that was, I mean, yes, that hurt my feelings,” Richards continued, after confirming to the Bravo host that she was upset. “I love him very much and we are amicable but that really did hurt me.”

Umansky and Richards confirmed they are going through a separation back in July.