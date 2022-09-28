Chargers star Joey Bosa gets devastating update on groin injury

The Los Angeles Chargers’ grave misfortune with injuries is not slowing down. Star defensive end Joey Bosa is dealing with a groin tear and will now be sidelined for a while.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that Bosa will undergo surgery and that he will be placed on the injured reserve. He is expected to return this season. The earliest he can do so is in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, as IR stints necessitate absences of four weeks and the Chargers’ bye week is Week 8.

Joey Bosa is having surgery on his torn groin and is going to be placed on IR, per Brandon Staley. Expectation is that Bosa will return this season. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 28, 2022

The Chargers’ injury luck has been absolutely awful this season as numerous key players are banged up before the season is even a quarter of the way through. In addition to Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert is currently playing through a serious rib injury. Herbert’s star offensive tackle, Rashawn Slater, is already expected to be out for the rest of the season with a ruptured bicep. Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson and Corey Linsley are each dealing with an injury, too, as are numerous other players on the roster.

#Chargers injuries: *Justin Herbert: Playing with fractured rib cartilage *Joey Bosa: Groin, needs surgery *Rashawn Slater: Torn Biceps, season over *Keenan Allen: Hamstring, has missed 2 games *JC Jackson: Had ankle injury, has missed 2 games *Corey Linsley: Knee injury — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 28, 2022

Joey Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler, recorded seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in three games this season. The Chargers will eagerly await his return. He injured his groin in LA’s Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.