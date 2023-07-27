Kylie Jenner, who has long been suspected of having gotten breast augmentation surgery, finally fessed up and admitted it's true in the season finale of The Kardashians. The reveal surprised fans both for its frankness and her ensuing regret about the decision.

In speaking to her best friend and apparently platonic kissing buddy Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner spoke openly about getting her breasts done at age 19, which was shortly before she had her first child, daughter Stormi.

“You know I got my breasts done before Stormi,” she told Karanikolaou, “within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing.”

Jenner went on: “I had beautiful breasts, like natural t–ts,” she continued. “Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She further added how upset she'd be if her own daughter ever got breast implants. “Obviously I have a daughter. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she’s the most beautiful thing ever,” Jenner said.

“I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Plastic surgery has been a recurring issue surrounding the show, as many of the Kardashians have been suspected of getting some form of cosmetic work done — and it's been heavily debated whether that is setting a bad example for their millions of young fans watching the show. It's therefore interesting to see Kylie Jenner come out and admit to not only getting plastic surgery but also regretting the decision and encouraging other women to put more thought into it before making a decision they might later regret.