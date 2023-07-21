Kylie Jenner is shutting down plastic surgery claims. In the newest episode of The Kardashians, she was in a room with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, where she expressed her feelings about her insecurities in her appearance.

She told her sisters that she wasn't insecure about her ears until her family made her feel bad about them. The family began making fun of her and called her “Dopey” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Khloe explained the family called her “Dopey” because they thought her ears were cute, not odd. The Kylie Cosmetics founder said that she “didn't receive it like that.”

“I went through that stage too, and I feel like I'm in a better place,” she admitted, “but other people can still instill insecurities in you.”

“I received it as everyone's making fun of my ears,” Kylie Jenner continued. “That f–ked me up. I never thought about my ears, and then for like five years, I never wore an updo.”

However, she said that her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott has her ears which made her appreciate them even more.

“I had Stormi and she has my ears, and it made me realize how much I love them,” Kylie said. “Now, I wear an updo every carpet.”

Kylie added that her self love started as a child. In her confessional, she shared that she was always “the most confident kid in the room” growing up.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false,” she said. “I've only gotten fillers.”

Kylie continued, “I don't want that to be a part of my story.”

“I've always loved myself, I still love myself,” Kylie added, “I'll always want everyone to love themselves.”

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. EST on Hulu.