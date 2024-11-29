Kylie Kelce is in her podcast era. The mom of three, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Jason Kelce, is starting her own podcast titled Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.

While she was showing fans her studio filled with audio equipment and art created by her and Jason's three daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, her paperweight showed an NSFW statue of a hand pointing its middle finger up.

In the video of her announcing her podcast and showing fans her in-home podcast studio, she shared why she wanted to create a podcast in the first place.

“I decided to start this because, quite frankly, I was sick of hearing all the speculation and tabloid articles, all the nonsense and noise and I figured why not just come out and have a conversation with you guys myself?” Kylie said in the video. “Because at the end of the day, I'm not going to lie. We'll talk about topics like parenting, entertainment, sports, and I have absolutely no business talking to the guests we're going to have on.”

According to PEOPLE, Kylie's podcast will be produced by the same team that runs Travis Kelce's and Jason's podcast New Heights.

“Not going to lie, I'm very excited,” she added.

Kylie's new show will premiere next week on Dec. 5.

Jason Kelce's Gigs After Football

Jason has also been busy since he retired from the NFL which he announced this year. He has his co-hosting gig with Travis as well as a new late-night talk show that he announced during his interview with Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

“Yes, I’m starting I believe it’s January 3rd — I hope it’s January 3rd! — we’ll be doing a late-night show during the postseason on ESPN,” Jason told Kimmel.

“It’s going to be airing every Friday,” Jason continued adding that he will still be a part of Monday Night Football. The former NFL player will also still co-host his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis Kelce.

According to the sports network, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, the show “will air five consecutive Friday nights (technically Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. ET) in January and coincides with the final week of the NFL regular season and the playoffs until Pro Bowl Weekend.”

After his ESPN show announcement, on Nov. 28, the former Philadelphia Eagles center launched his YouTube channel. So far, he has uploaded three videos.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” he wrote on his Instagram Story as he shared a clip of his latest YouTube video. “Guess I’m a YouTuber now.”