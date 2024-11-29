Jason Kelce can add YouTuber to his growing resume. The Super Bowl champion launched his YouTube channel on Thursday, Nov. 28, and already has amassed over 7K followers at the time of this writing. In addition to his growing following, the former NFL star has uploaded three videos to his channel which he teased via Instagram.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” he wrote on his Instagram Story as he shared a clip of his latest YouTube video. “Guess I’m a YouTuber now.”

In the first video titled “I'm Letting High School Students Transform My '86 Chevy Into A Tesla-Powered Supercar,” Kelce shares how “high school students showed me how they converted a classic Chevelle into a Tesla-powered masterpiece,” he wrote in the caption.

“So I did what any reasonable person would do – I handed them the keys to my ’86 Chevy K10! In this video you’ll see that these aren’t just any high school students. They pitched me two options for my truck: amazing and INSANE. We’re talking dual Tesla Model 3 battery packs, 500-mile range, and a full show-quality restoration. When they tried sneaking past that $30,000 price difference… I knew we had to go all in.”

In another video titled “My $250K Field Goal Attempt at Penn State Went Viral (For the Wrong Reason)” Kelce took himself back to a place he knows and loves very well; the football field.

“When Pat McAfee called and said he'd donate $500,000 to Hurricane Relief if I could nail a field goal at Penn State while wearing Timberlands… how could I say no? College GameDay at Happy Valley, 100,000 fans, and a chance to help people in need – seemed like a perfect Saturday,” Kelce wrote in the caption.

“Pat's been doing these challenges all season on GameDay, raising an insane amount of money for Hurricane Relief. The energy at Penn State was absolutely electric – from the GameDay crowd to the student section, Happy Valley showed up! And even though I missed the kick (turns out kicking in construction boots is exactly as hard as it sounds), being part of something bigger made it all worth it.”

In the third video, Kelce highlights his charity Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas, which went No. 1 on the Compilations Chart and made it within the top 10 on the Album Sales chart for Billboard.

“This video takes you behind the scenes of our collab with Mt Joy, where we put a Christmas spin on their hit song ‘Jesus Drives An Astrovan,'” Kelce writes in the caption of the video titled ‘We Shot A Music Video With Mt Joy At An Eagles Game.' “From sound check to performance, watch as we try to bring some holiday magic to Eagles gameday. Huge thanks to Mt Joy for letting us put a Christmas twist on their amazing song!”

Jason Kelece: Life After The NFL

YouTube is not the only venture Kelce has outside of his late NFL career. The father of three who is awaiting his fourth child with his wife Kylie Kelce still has his podcast with brother Travis Kelce. It was also recently announced that he would be having a new late-time talk show with ESPN called They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.