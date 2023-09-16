Stephen A. Smith has elicited a lot of conversation after his interview on the Joe Budden Podcast. Smith talked about many things, including Shannon Sharpe joining the team as a contributor on First Take and alleging that Sharpe was forced out of Fox Sports 1. However, the biggest conversation stemming from the interview has been about his comments on former First Take co-host Max Kellerman. Kellerman was one of the many ESPN personalities laid off after parent company Disney's move to cut soaring operating costs. Before his departure from ESPN, Smith infamously angled for him to get removed from First Take.

“I had mad respect for him from the standpoint of white dude, highly intelligent, Ivy League, educated from Columbia. Smart as a whip. Can talk his *** off. Can talk about anything,” Smith said to Budden in the interview. “I get all that. But you weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering ‘Why should we listen to you?'”

Social media users flooded to Twitter to show support for Kellerman, alleging that Smith's explanation on Joe Budden's podcast wasn't the full story. Many brought up Terell Owens's appearance on the show in 2019 in a topic about Colin Kaepernick. In the heat of the debate, Owens told Stephen A, “Sometimes, Max almost seems blacker than you Stephen A.”

Live and breathe HBCUs? 🚨 Get trending HBCU news, job postings, viral content, graphics, and more delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The NFL legend quote tweeted NBA Central's reposting of the clip and said, “FACTS!!!!!!!!!”

It didn't take long for Stephen A. to respond to the social media chatter. Smith put out a series of tweets doubling down on his comments about Kellerman and specifically firing a shot at Terrell Owens.

Same question, Same answer for damn-near two years now: Max & I weren’t working in the end. I wanted to win. So I didn’t want that duo. Does mean he’s isn’t smart, talented and that he’s not a good guy. I have nothing against him. I wish him well. Just needed a change. That’s all https://t.co/wDJ0pL7eXK — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 16, 2023

Folks can twist this all they want. I respect the man and wish him no I’ll-will. But my answer has — and will always be the same. https://t.co/YMMDuaKUg9 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 16, 2023

Now….as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry ass @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling shit you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your… https://t.co/MIROwzBdTU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 16, 2023

Or…….maybe I’ll just dedicate the entire Stephen A. Smith Show/Podcast on YouTube this Monday to all the things you tried to do behind the scenes — to BROTHERS — over the years while claiming someone is more of a Brother than others. Let me thing about that over the next 24… https://t.co/MIROwzBdTU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 16, 2023

He quote tweeted NBA Central's post about his comments on Joe Budden's Podcast, saying, “Same question, Same answer for damn-near two years now: Max & I weren’t working in the end. I wanted to win. So I didn’t want that duo. Does mean he’s isn’t smart, talented and that he’s not a good guy. I have nothing against him. I wish him well. Just needed a change. That’s all. Folks can twist this all they want. I respect the man and wish him no I’ll-will. But my answer has — and will always be the same.”

He then directly addressed Owens. “Now….as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry ass @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling shit you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate ass tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you’ll expose yourself!”

A few minutes later, it seemed as if Stephen A. decided to air out the drama between he and Owens, tweeting, “Or…….maybe I’ll just dedicate the entire Stephen A. Smith Show/Podcast on YouTube this Monday to all the things you tried to do behind the scenes — to BROTHERS — over the years while claiming someone is more of a Brother than others. Let me thing about that over the next 24 hours!!!!#SickOfTHIS.#Enough“

No one knows what Stephen A. is alleging but, if the war of words between him and Owens continues through the weekend, we might find out as soon as Monday afternoon.