ESPN analyst and prominent TV personality Stephen A. Smith has hit back at trolls criticizing new “First Take” recruit Shannon Sharpe.

The Denver Broncos legend parted ways with Skip Bayless on FOX Sports' “Undisputed” in late May. His departure from the show has been attributed to a constant rift with Bayless. Though no official reason has been given, many believe Bayless' take on Damar Hamlin's injury was one of the prime reasons Sharpe packed his bags.

On Tuesday's episode of “First Take,” Sharpe mistakenly referred to Smith as “Skip” during a segment discussing Kandas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The honest mistake from Sharpe sent social media into a frenzy, with many pointing out that it was evidence he never should've left Bayless.

Amid overblown reactions from all corners, Stephen A. Smith hopped on Twitter to quiet the noise. Like he re-assured Sharpe on the broadcast, Smith suggested that since Sharpe has worked with Bayless for so long, he's not surprised the Hall-of-Fame tight end has called him ‘Skip' during multiple tapings of “First Take.” Smith also mentioned that as long as Sharpe keeps appearing on his show, his counterpart can call him whatever he wants.

Will folks calm the F$&@ down please. The man (@ShannonSharpe) worked with Skip for 2 1/2 hours every single weekday for 6 1/2 YEARS! I’m surprised he hasn’t called me Skip more. Honest mistake. Nobody is fazed this way! So long as he shows up to @FirstTake when I ask, we are… https://t.co/ZWVKpGJHBH — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 12, 2023

Last December, after Hamlin collapsed on the field due to sudden cardiac arrest, Sharpe took umbrage at Bayless' insensitive tweet on the matter. Attempting to discuss it the following, Sharpe was interrupted by Bayless over and over again, leading to one of the most explosive exchanges ever on “Undisputed.”

“I was just gonna say, Skip, I didn't want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin was an issue. We should have been talking about him, and not [getting] into your tweet. That's what I was gonna do,” Sharpe said. “But you can't even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting.”

Whether that fiery back-and-forth is what sparked Sharpe's exit as Bayless' co-host is unknown. What's certain so far is that Stephen A. Smith is treating Shannon Sharpe with a bit more respect on “First Take,” misnaming issues and all.