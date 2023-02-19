In The Association’s All-Star Episode, Kyrie Irving makes a questionable guarantee to Luka Doncic in trying to entice the young superstar and Mark Cuban to have him join the Dallas Mavericks.

In the episode, Cuban, the Mavericks owner, and Doncic, are sitting on chairs as if they’re on the show “Shark Tank.” Cuban is part of a panel of entrepreneurs on the actual show, and they sit and listen to different business proposals. Kyrie Irving comes in as one of the aspiring business owners, and guarantees Doncic he would only be a minor distraction during his time in Dallas.

As we know, this was enough for Doncic and Cuban to agree on a trade to the Mavericks, and here’s hoping Irving lives up to his word of providing limited distractions.

The episode plays on Irving’s stint with the Brooklyn Nets in particular (the Mavs are the fourth team he’s played for in his career). If people were asked what they thought of Irving’s tenure with those the Nets, the consensus would probably say it was not the best, to put it mildly.

There were reports of Irving throwing teammates under the bus, or just taking vacations in the middle of seasons. His refusal to get the COVID vaccine, along with his posting of an anti-Semitic link, forced the Nets to bench him for a number of games in each occurrence. In other words, Irving was making more news off the court than they he did on the court, if he wasn’t missing games due to injury.

Maybe it’s a good thing if Irving only provides a distraction or three as a member of the Mavericks. According to this episode, it was enough for Doncic and Cuban to take a chance.