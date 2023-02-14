Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison made a big move acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and he addressed the perceived risk of acquiring Irving in a witty way.

“I actually see the risk in not doing it,” Nico Harrison said, via Stein.

This is clearly expressing the sentiment that when a team has a star player become available to them, they have to jump on it. Kyrie Irving was sitting with him during the press conferenced and seemed to like the response of his new general manager.

“Touche,” Irving said, via Stein.

The Mavericks are 2-1 so far with Irving on the team. Irving averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in those games.

Dallas is hoping that Irving can help them make another run in the Western Conference playoffs. The team made the Western Conference finals a season ago, but lost Jalen Brunson to the Knicks during the offseason. Bringing in Irving gives Luka Doncic a running-mate for the rest of this season at least.

The Mavericks sit at 31-27 so far this season, tied with the Phoenix Suns for fourth in the Western Conference. Dallas is two games behind the Sacramento Kings. Two of the three games Irving has played with the Mavericks came against the Kings on the road, and the teams split the two games.

Irving will make his home debut tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Irving is a free agent at the end of this season, and it is unknown whether he will want to stay with the Mavericks long-term. There has been some rumors that Irving was eyeing the Phoenix Suns ahead of being traded to the Mavericks.

For now, Irving and the Mavericks will try to make a run at an NBA title.