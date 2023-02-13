The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving just over a week ago now in order to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star that he’s long needed. And while Kyrie does become a free agent this summer, there appears to be a good chance he signs an extension with the Mavs.

Shams Charania reported Monday that all signs point to Irving staying put “As long as everything goes well for the remainder of the season.” Dallas was always seen as one of the guard’s preferred landing spots along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Of course, Kyrie has a good relationship with GM Nico Harrison dating back to his Nike days, while the veteran also sees eye-to-eye with owner Mark Cuban. If he can stay drama free and make an impact for the Mavs, there is no reason why Irving can’t sign a long-term deal.

The whole reason teams have been wary to do so, including the Brooklyn Nets, is because Kyrie Irving is unreliable in recent years. Sure, he’s a fantastic player with tons of talent, but the former Duke standout doesn’t always seem focused on basketball. Perhaps that’s changed with a fresh start.

The early returns for the Mavs are promising. Kyrie is already averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42% from deep in three outings for his new team. We got a first glimpse into the duo of Irving and Luka on Saturday as well, although it ended in an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

If Kyrie Irving stays available and plays at a high level, perhaps he won’t need to play for any other team again.