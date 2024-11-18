Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a long history of supporting HBCUs. He's made many financial overtures to black colleges in recent years but possibly Irving's biggest act of support is hiring an HBCU alumna as his agent.

Irving’s stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, is his new agent. She is an alum of Dillard University in Louisiana. Irving was previously represented by Jeff Wechsler of Roc Nation Sports before Riley became his agent in 2022 Irving is currently the only Black woman representing an active player in the NBA. Before becoming Irving’s agent, she worked with BET for 10 years. For the last four years, she worked as the Vice President of Ad Sales. Prior to that, she spent over five years as the Account Manager at BET.

Back in 2021, Irving paid the tuition for nine students who attended Lincoln University. As a part of his KAI Family Foundation’s 11 Days of Giving in December, Irving donated funds to nine graduating seniors.

“I’m grateful for all you young leaders,” Irving told the students, according to a video that was released by his foundation in 2021. “I wouldn’t be sitting in my position and embracing who I am without knowing where I come from and people helping me along the way, so just paying it forward. I’ve committed to my service a long time ago, and I’m walking the steps now, and I want the same for others.”

The following year, Kyrie Irving helped a Howard University struggling with paying tuition continue her studies after starting GoFundMe account. Then sophomore Destiny Thompson needed $6,000 to continue her education at Howard. In a message posted to her GoFundMe account, Thompson mentioned that she was a first-generation college student and had been working to support her higher education goals since she was 16. To support Thompson and her goals, Irving donated $22,000. She thanked Ivriving for his generosity on her Facebook page.

“I’m just so so happy and I’m so thankful. I never thought in a million years that anybody would give me anything, and I am so super grateful. I want to thank you a thousand times for blessing me like this, Mr. Kyrie Irving. I’m in shock still,” she said.