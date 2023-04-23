Two Spanish giants lock horns in Spotify Camp Nou! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Barcelona-Atletico Madrid prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Barca is hoping to end its three-game goalless streak. After a 4-0 thumping by Real Madrid on their home soil, Barca was knocked off by their rivals in the Copa del Rey. Barca followed that with 0-0 draws with Girona and Getafe. The Blaugrana is hoping to secure the league double over Atleti in familiar territory.

Atleti’s 11-game unbeaten run is in danger as they face the current table toppers. Atletico Madrid came off a 2-1 win over Almeria and will be looking to add three more points to their record.

Here are the Barcelona-Atletico Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Barcelona-Atletico Madrid Odds

FC Barcelona: -110

Club Atletico de Madrid SAD: +320

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +124

Under 2.5 Goals: -150

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT

Why Barcelona Can Beat Atletico Madrid

Barcelona can move one step closer to the La Liga title when they host red-hot Atletico Madrid on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. With nine matches remaining in the season, Barca sits atop the La Liga table with 73 points. They are 11 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid.

Barcelona has been fairly impressive so far this season but is in the midst of a slump at the moment. Barca is coming off a scoreless draw against Getafe on Sunday. That game saw Barca hold the ball for 66% of the ball but Barca failed to find the back of the net from their 15 total shots. The Catalans have struggled to create in the final third and will need to be at their best against a robust opponent.

Barcelona is limping toward the title but will want to put in a good show here to silence some of their recent doubters. Barca holds a 23-4-2 record, tallying 53 goals while conceding just nine. Their record at Camp Nou stands at 11 wins and three draws, scoring 27 goals while conceding just two.

The Catalan club has one of the best goal-scorers in the world Robert Lewandowski. In his first season with Barcelona, the 34-year-old striker leads La Liga with 17 goals, three more than his closest pursuer, Karim Benzema. Lewandowski has 27 goals in 37 matches across all competitions. In addition, Barca enters the match knowing they prevailed the last time these teams met. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal with a one-timer to beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Barca both have Pedri and Frenkie de Jong fit again here and Xavi must decide whether to throw them back into the starting eleven or use them off the bench. That should help them in terms of creativity and imagination in the middle of the park but they will want a bit more from their forwards too with Robert Lewandowski still looking a bit out of sorts.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto are out for sure with injuries. Dembele’s status is questionable.

Why Atletico Madrid Can Beat Barcelona

Atletico Madrid enters Sunday’s match with a 2-1 win against Almería. During that match, Atleti had 65% ball possession while tallying 19 total shots and nine corner kicks. Antoine Griezmann bagged a brace with assists from Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco.

Atletico enters Sunday’s match in raging form. In the last 11 matches, the club is undefeated with nine wins and two draws. Atletico has outscored opponents 20-5 over that stretch. With six wins in a row and ten wins in the last thirteen games, Atletico Madrid has been in truly impressive form. Unfortunately for them, their poor start of the season is costing them a lot as they are still only third in the standings, three points behind Real Madrid and thirteen points behind today’s hosts.

Atletico Madrid has hit their stride this season and will look to further cement their top-four spot this weekend. Griezmann, who started the season only able to play 30-minute bursts for contractual reasons, has emerged as the leader of Atletico Madrid’s resurgence in 2023. It is safe to say he will be extremely motivated to put in a big performance back on his old ground where he never really produced his best football. In addition, Memphis Depay may be available to make his return against Barcelona. The 28-year-old from the Netherlands has been out for a month with a hamstring injury but hinted at a return on social media.

For Atleti and Diego Simeone, this match represents a chance to show that they are a genuine force again and they could potentially lay down a marker ahead of the 2023/24 season when they will hope to mount a stronger title challenge. Griezmann has 19 goal involvements in the club, followed by Alvaro Morata who has 10 goals and two assists. Angel Correa follows suit with six goals. 13 different personnel have scored for Atleti’s47 goals, 33 of which came from assists.

There is suddenly a clarity to Atleti when it comes to their best eleven and system, although there will have to be minor reshuffles here. When it comes to team news, Reinildo Isnard Mandava and Memphis Depay are on the team’s injury list at the moment, while Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia are suspended right now.

Final Barcelona-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick

It will be a hard challenge for Atleti to force a draw or win if they wish to preserve their record. However, Barca’s win in the reverse fixture will remind Atleti that this is a tough club to beat. Back the hosts to end the visitors’ run of undefeated games.

Final Barcelona-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick: Barcelona (-110), Over 2.5 goals (+124)