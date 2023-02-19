Round 22 of La Liga is nearly closing, as Barcelona hopes (18-2-1) to have an easy walk on the field at Spotify Camp Nou when they host Cadiz (5-7-9) on Sunday. It’s time to continue our La Liga odds series with a Barcelona-Cadiz prediction and pick.

Barcelona enters this game with a five-point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga’s table. They beat Villarreal 1-0 in a league match last Saturday before a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

Cadiz is16th place, just two points and two spots above the relegation zone. They have won two of their past three league matches and hope to snatch three points to propel themselves to 12th place.

Why Barcelona Can Beat Cadiz

FC Barcelona is at the top of the league table at the moment, earning 56 of the possible 63 points. Barcelona saw an 11-game winning run in all competitions come to an end on Thursday evening, as the Catalan outfit was held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round.

The Blaugrana will look to bounce back in Spain’s domestic top flight, and the timing is just good as they head back on home soil. Xavi’s side has not lost in La Liga since Real Madrid beat them 3-1 at Bernabeu in October, and they have the best home record in the division this term, picking up 26 of the maximum 30 points in 10 matches. Aside from their contention for La Liga silverware, Barca will also have to prepare for their Europa League rematch with the Red Devils and a Copa del Rey semifinal versus Real Madrid over the next two weeks.

Barca definitely knows how to outplay Cadiz. In their face-off last September, Barca put eight of their 16 shots on net in the last meeting, had 71% ball possession, and held Cadiz without a shot on target.

The hosts have surrendered just one goal in their 10 matches at Camp Nou (8-2-0) and have allowed just seven goals in 21 games played. This number stands out as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have conceded 17 goals each. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a brick wall and is poised to take home the Zamora trophy, posting league highs with 16 clean sheets and an 88.9 save percentage.

Barcelona has an exceptional squad at their disposal but did have a few chinks in their armor against Manchester United. Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, and Ronald Araujo will be out for this game, which means youngsters such as Gavi, Raphinha, and Frenkie De Jong will be expected to step up.

Why Cadiz Can Beat Barcelona

Cadiz is currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and has struggled to keep up with the intensity of Spain’s top-flight football. The Yellow Submarine defeated Girona by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week. With a giant squad in Barcelona, Cadiz will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Cadiz has been on a scoring groove. After playing four club-friendly matches with Xerez, Manchester United, Wolverhampton, and Roma, Cadiz is 3-2-2 in their past seven matches, with losses to Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla. They have also found the back of the net 11 times in their past 10 overall matches. The Yellow Submarine also holds up well with this game’s hosts, tallying a 2-2-1 record in the past five meetings with Barcelona. This includes a famous 1-0 victory at Camp Nou last April when a frustrated Barca recorded 16 fouls and four yellow cards.

El Submarino Amarillo has struggled to find goals, but new addition Gonzalo Escalante from Lazio has scored twice in his first three games. Lucas Perez and Alex Fernandez lead the squad with three goals each. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has seven clean sheets, is second in the league with 86 saves, and is tied for sixth in save percentage (76.7). Cadiz is sixth in the league in blocks (226), with Alfonso Espino leading the league with 44, and the fullback also is fourth with 32 tackles won.

Sergio will have to find ways for his squad to survive this game. They will be missing the services of Joseba Zaldua, Jose Mari, Jon Ander Garrido, Juan Cala, and Alfonso Espino. David Gil, Alvaro Negredo, and Victor Chust are also doubtful heading into this match.

Cadiz’s offense might be jumpstarted by Sergi Guardiola and Roger Marti. Ruben Alcaraz will be slated along with Brian Ocampo, Theo Bongonda, and Gonzalo Escalante in the midfield.

Final Barcelona-Cadiz Prediction & Pick

Cadiz has little chance to avoid a loss in Barcelona against a team that has a 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions and is virtually unstoppable at home. Barcelona will be slowing things down at home, but they will for sure secure a clean sheet and a win in this matchup.

Final Barcelona-Cadiz Prediction & Pick: Barcelona(-600), Under 2.5 goals (+140)