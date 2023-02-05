The penultimate fixture in Round 20 of La Liga will feature the top-ranked FC Barcelona (16-2-1) facing off against the rising Sevilla (5-6-8) at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Check out our La Liga odds series, starring our Barcelona-Sevilla prediction and pick.

Barcelona wishes for its 14-game undefeated streak to continue. Barca had a productive January, earning eight wins and the Spanish Super Cup. They are among three teams in Europe, alongside Napoli and Arsenal, to notch 50 points in 19 games played in their respective leagues.

Sevilla is fresh off of its 3-0 demolition over Elche, with Marcos Acuna posting an outstanding game. He ended the match with one goal, one assist, two clearances, two blocked shots, five tackles, and 83 accurate passes. The Palanganas work to improve its 14th-place standing this season.

Here are the Barcelona-Sevillasoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Barcelona-Sevilla Odds

Barcelona: -360

Sevilla: +850

Draw: +440

Over 2.5 Goals: -140

Under 2.5 Goals: +116

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Barcelona Can Beat Sevilla

The Blaugrana hopes that its gap at the top will be extended. They currently have a five-point edge over Real Madrid while third-placers Real Sociedad has 11 points to catch them up top. Barcelona’s two draws came with Espanyol and Rayo Callevano, while Real Madrid defeated them 3-1 in the El Clasico match way back in October.

Barca’s treatment table is only occupied by Ousmane Dembele, who picked up a thigh injury against Girona. The Catalan outfit will also be playing without Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin; the two were transferred to Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP.

Robert Lewandowski continues to make his scoring duties on the pitch. His first season in the Spanish league sees him lead the league with 14 goals. Pedri and Dembele each have five, while Raphinha has three to his name. Alejandro Balde is also making waves as an assist-making defender, with four assists registered.

Xavi’s squad continues to exhibit their dominant offensive playstyle. Their pace and form grant the team 65.2% ball possession, making 554 accurate passes per game which result in 15.6 total shots and 6.2 corners on average. Youngsters Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong have never shown slouches in their form, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is in the running to capture the Zamora trophy, surrendering just seven goals this season and keeping14 clean sheets.

Why Sevilla Can Beat Barcelona

Sevilla has spent some time in the relegation zone, but picking up three wins in their last four league matches has propelled the team to 14th place with 21 points earned. Elche, Getafe CF, and Cadiz currently sit at the bedrock of the league table, but the latter is just two points behind the Rojiblancos.

Jorge Sampaoli’s squad looks to snatch the three points against the league leaders to put them to a potential 11th-place standing, but they will have to show their grit and resilience on the pitch. In 19 matches played, Los Nervionenses only found the back of the net 21 times despite posting a 57.4% ball possession rate. They pull off 12.3 total shots and 4.7 corners per game, while also winning 49.4% and 50.1% of the ground and aerial duels, respectively.

The Blanquirrojos also look to improve in their run as evidenced by their Copa del Rey journey. They have gained wins over Velard CF, Juventud Torremolinos, Linares Deportivo, and Sevilla – all ending in clean sheets. However, an extra-time goal from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli of Osasuna ended Sevilla’s potential semifinal face-off with Athletic Club.

Sampaoli’s roster is also suffering some depletion to the unavailability of key players. Papu Gomez, Alex Telles, and Marcao are out, as well as Jesus Navas, Marko Dmitrovic, Fernando, and Jesus Corona. The club also saw the departures of Thomas Delaney, Ludwig Augustinsson, Kike Salas, and Isco.

Erik Lamela is primed to resume starting duties. Bono hopes to continue building up his resume since his World Cup performances, while Joan Jordan, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Oliver Torres are slotted to lead the attack. New signees Loic Bade, Papa Gueye, and Bryan Gil could potentially see minutes in this match.

Final Barcelona-Sevilla Prediction & Pick

Sevilla makes a steady improvement on their way to the top of the Spanish football table, but picking up a win here will surely be hard-earned. Barcelona’s winning streak will come to an end at some point, but it will not be in the hands of the Rojiblancos that just kept three clean sheets at this point. Ride with the home team in what seems like a blowout win.

Final Barcelona-Sevilla Prediction & Pick: Barcelona (-360), Over 2.5 goals (-140)