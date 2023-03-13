Girona (8-6-10) will take the challenge against Atletico Madrid (13-6-5) to close match week 25 of Spain’s La Liga. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Girona-Atletico Madrid prediction and pick.

Girona enters the match acquiring 30 points in their 24 opening matches. The Gironistes look to find their first win in their second match this March after a 3-2 loss from Getafe.

Atletico, who sits third in the Spanish top-flight table, will enter the contest off the back of a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo. Atletico hopes to improve its eight-game unbeaten run as they visit here in Estadio Montilivi.

Why Girona Can Beat Atletico Madrid

Girona returned to La Liga for the 2022-23 campaign through promotion from last season’s Segunda Division playoffs. Any position above 18th place in La Liga would be necessary for the squad as they make their names known in top-flight football.

The Blanquivermells are currently up in 12th position in the table, picking up 30 points from eight wins, six draws, and 10 defeats. Girona has an even goal -differential, scoring 38 while surrendering 38 as well. Though it seems Girona is safe in its mid-tier position in the Spanish table, only four points separate them from the bottom three teams. Snatching the three points here is crucial for the Gironistes if they wish to remain in Spain’s top flight.

Manager Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz pushed his side to get a 4-1-4 record this 2023. The White and Reds won three of their last five games, which included victories over Valencia, Almeria, and Athletic Bilbao. They are currently on the back of a 3-2 loss to Getafe. The Gironistes had control of the ball 61% of the time on the pitch, but only two of the five shots in the second half resulted in goals. An Enes Unal brace and Borja Mayoral’s goal in the first 43 minutes were enough to dispel the efforts of Valentin Castellanos and Miguel Gutierrez.

Girona will be delighted to be back on home soil for this match. They picked up 21 points at home in 12 matches, winning six times, losing thrice, and drawing three games. 23 of their 38 goals this season were scored at home, and they look forward to retaining their standing as the sixth-best team when playing in familiar territory. Castellanos and Christhian Stuani lead the team with six goals each, while Aleix Garcia tops the team with five assists. Rodrigo Riquelme also has six goal contributions for the club.

Michel will be dealing with the absences of, Yan Couto, Ibrahima Kebe, and Yangel Herrera. Alexander Callens is doubtful to make an appearance in this match. Girona can pull a win as underdogs in this game if they are able to match or exceed their average game outputs of 12.5 total shots, 3.7 corner kicks, 1.6 goals, and 51.4% ball possession per game. They have only kept one clean sheet all season, so they must also work on the defense by improving their 15.0 tackles, 7.0 interceptions, 15.4 clearances, and 2.9 saves per game. Castellanos will be pairing with Viktor Tsygankov and Reinier in the forward slots.

Why Atletico Madrid Can Beat Girona

Atletico Madrid had their early exits in the Copa Del Rey and UEFA Champions League in this campaign. This means that the Colchoneros will only have to worry about games in Spain’s La Liga. Atleti will be looking to continue their dominance against the hosts as they are yet to be defeated by Girona; they won twice and drew five times in the last seven head-to-head matchups.

Diego Simeone’s side has found their rejuvenated form in La Liga recently, picking up 18 from the possible 24 points from their last eight matches. This puts Club Atlético de Madrid in third place, tied with Real Sociedad in points. They are a long shot from first- and second-placers Barcelona and Real Madrid, which have 65 and 56 points respectively. Atleti is unbeaten in their last eight games and had one loss in their last 10 matches. Atletico Madrid has the fourth-best away record in La Liga, which puts them as a serious opponent wherever they are playing.

This March, Atletico enjoyed a 6-1 victory in the Civitas Metropolitano in their game against Sevilla. Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata both had two goals each, while Antoine Griezmaann and Yannick Carrasco completed the scoring for Atleti. Youssef En-Nesyriscored the sole goal for the Sevillistas. For this campaign, Atletico has found the back of the net 38 times but conceded 19. 27 of those goals came from assists. Antoine Griezmann leads the club in goal-assist contributions with eight goals and eight assists, while Alvaro Morata is the leading goal-scorer with nine. Angel Correa has five goal contributions for the club.

Simeone’s team will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine. As a team, they are averaging 1.6 goals thanks to their 49.7% ball possession. They are also recording 14.0 total shots, 7.5 successful dribbles, and 5.2 corner kicks per game. Atleti also averages 18.5 tackles and 16.4 clearances per game. Rodrigo de Paul, Sergio Reguilon, and Reinildo Isnard Mandava are absent from this fixture. Griezmann and Depay will partner up front while Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, and Koke will be boosting the midfield.

Final Girona-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick

Girona will still be rising in La Liga. However, Atleti’s fine form in the last games, including an undefeated February run, is too much to handle. The visitors will get the win in this high-scoring match.

Final Girona-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick: Atletico Madrid (+100), Over 2.5 goals (+116)