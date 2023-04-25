The Gironistes host the Madrilenians in an exciting match in Spain! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Girona-Real Madrid prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Here are the Girona-Real Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Girona-Real Madrid Odds

Girona FC: +480

Real Madrid CF: -190

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -170

Under 2.5 Goals: +138

How to Watch Girona vs. Real Madrid

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Why Girona Can Beat Real Madrid

Girona FC will be looking to improve on their last outing here following the 1-0 La Liga loss in their previous game against Real Valladolid. In their last match, Girona FC’s 61% possession and 12 attempts on goal were not enough to overtake Monchu’s effort in the 24th minute.

Over their past six fixtures, Míchel Sánchez Muñoz’s Girona FC have seen rewards for their attempts on goal a total of 6 times, an average number of goals per match equal to one. With two wins, two draws, and two losses in the last six rounds of La Liga, Girona has clearly been inconsistent. That being said, this is a solid haul of points for Girona as they continue their good first season back in the top flight.

Overall, Girona has 38 points from 30 games and they are sitting in the middle of the standings right now. The Blanquivermells do have the fifth-best home record, which is an impressive 8-3-4 tally and 27 goals here in the Estadi Montilivi.

It does not get much better regarding selection, with several fitness concerns for the Girona FC manager Míchel Sánchez Muñoz to be concerned about from an almost fully healthy squad. Ibrahima Kébé (Knee Problems) is out of contention. Meanwhile, Borja Garcia, Joel Roca, David Lopez, Yangel Herrera, Toni Villa, and Aleix Garcia are all on the team’s injury list right now.

We are thinking that Blanquivermells should make use of the 4-3-3 formation this time and select Paulo Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno, Juanpe, Javier Hernandez, Ivan Martin, Oriol Romeu, Rodrigo Riquelme, Viktor Tsigankov, Valentin Castellanos and Valery Fernandez.

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Girona

Real Madrid will go into this game following on from a 2-0 La Liga win vs Celta Vigo in their most recent outing. In that match, Real Madrid had 66% possession and 17 attempts at goal with five of them on target. For Real Madrid, the goals were scored by Marco Asensio (42′) and Éder Militão (48′).

Over the course of their previous six outings, Real Madrid has helped themselves to the sum of 14 goals. Real Madrid has also scored on each one of those occasions. During those fixtures, they have seen three goals go into their own net. Real Madrid will be adamant to get the win here as they inch closer to Barcelona for the league title. The Vikings still remain in contention for the La Liga trophy, as well as the Champions League and Copa del Rey. Real Madrid’s road record sits at an amazing 10-1-4 record, where they scored 27 goals and gained 31 points.

In an otherwise available group, there are a few fitness problems for the Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to contend with. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy remain on the sidelines with injuries, while Dani Ceballos is suspended. We can also see Benzema being given a rest in this mid-week game.

There’s a good chance that Los Blancos seem most likely to elect for a 4-3-3 formation by sending out Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Ruediger, Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Five different players have reached 10 or more goal involvements, headed by Karim Benzema who has 14 goals and three assists.

Final Girona-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

Girona will be up for a challenge as they host the current champions. However, the sheer quality, experience, and class of the visitors will be hard to match. Back Real Madrid to put the game on top.

