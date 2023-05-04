Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid meet in Spain’s top flight football! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Rayo Vallecano-Real Valladolid prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Franjirrojos will be hoping to turn the tide as they endured a 4-0 humiliation from Elche last timeout. Things could turn disastrous if the Thunderbolts do not act quickly, as they only captured two wins in the last 10 games.

The Blanquivioletas are also in a two-game skid, losing 5-2 to Atletico Madrid and 2-1 to Valencia. The White-and-Violets do have two wins in their last four matches, but have just three victories in their last 10.

Here are the Rayo Vallecano-Real Valladolid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Rayo Vallecano-Real Valladolid Odds

Rayo Vallecano: -110

Real Valladolid CF: +290

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Valladolid

TV: N/A

Stream: Bet365, ESPN+

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Rayo Vallecano Can Beat Real Valladolid

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Red Sashes have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish and perhaps a European spot. The Thunderbolts picked up a shock 2-1 win over Barcelona last week, giving Barca their third defeat this season.

However, the Rayitos were thrashed 4-0 by Elche last time out, having enjoyed a bright start to the game before a red card to Florian Lejeune saw momentum swing the way of their opponents. In that match, Rayo Vallecano oversaw 49% ball possession and 14 shots at the objective with two on target. Elche were far superior, making 18 total shots with nine on goal. Elche CF got goals from Tete Morente (45′), Lucas Boyé (52′), Fidel (53′), and Gerard Gumbau (72′).

Vallecano have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last 12 matches. They have, however, won their last two games on home turf and will be looking forward to Thursday’s game. Rayo hopes that their 7-5-4 record at home will give them a win this time. Snatching the three points at the Estadio de Vallecas will put Rayo in eighth place.

In five of the last six games in which Rayo Vallecano participated, at least three goals were scored. During this time, opposition teams scored 11 times, while Rayo Vallecano scored 7. Still, the team is safe from relegation and pretty much secure a spot in the middle of the table, which is a good result for them.

Coach Adoni Iraola should rely on the services of Isi Palazon, who leads the team with eight goals and five assists. Alvaro Garcia and Sergio Camello come second with five goals each while Camello also has five dimes. Oscar Trejo has seven goal involvements.

Another positive for Rayo Vallecano is the fact that only Radamel Falcao is currently out with an injury, but Florian Lejeune is suspended at the moment. Stole Demetrievski, Isi Palazon, and Pathe Ciss should be careful as they have four yellow cards.

Why Real Valladolid Can Beat Rayo Vallecano

Valladolid have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of survival with six games left to play. The Pucelanos is just one point above the relegation zone, and they will surely need all the points they can get to remain in Spain’s top flight.

The Pucelanos were beaten 5-2 by in-form Atletico Madrid in their last game, conceding three goals in the first half and two in the second to further extend their winless run against Diego Simeone’s side. Cyle Larin (42′), Escudero (74′), and Joaqun (86′ own goal) scored for Real Valladolid. Six of Atlético Madrid’s nine attempts on goal were successful. Atlético Madrid got goals from Nahuel Molina (20′), José Mara Giménez (24′), lvaro Morata (38′), and Memphis Depay (93′).

The visitors have picked up just 35 points from 32 league games this season and now sit 16th in the league table. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week. With three losses in the last six games and two losses in a row, Real Valladolid has struggled lately and their position in the standings does not look as safe as it looked before this poor run. The Blanquivioletas will be challenged here as they only have 11 goals and a 3-2-11 record on their travels.

Real Valladolid will be without Anuar, Selim Amallah, and Darwin Machis in this game. Joaquin Fernandez does have a doubtful status in this match. Fernandez, Josi Masip, Cyle Larin, and Martin Hongla should avoid picking a yellow card here or else they will be suspended in the next game.

Gaffer Paulo Pezzolano should look no further than Cyle Larin, who has seven goals and two assists in this campaign. Gonzalo Plata leads the team with five assists and should see some starting minutes as well. Sergio Leon has a combined six goals and assists, while Monchu has five goal involvements. These players should look to add to their offensive tallies in a tight away game.

Final Rayo Vallecano-Real Valladolid Prediction & Pick

The Thunderbolts will be looking to maintain their steady record at home. The visitors have been struggling on the road, and that state shall continue here in Rayo’s own soil.

Final Rayo Vallecano-Real Valladolid Prediction & Pick: Rayo Vallecano (-110), Over 2.5 goals (-106)