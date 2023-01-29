Round 19 of La Liga continues as second-seeded Real Madrid (13-2-2) takes on the third-seeded Real Sociedad (12-2-4) at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Check our La Liga odds series and see what we have in store for our Real Madrid-Real Sociedad prediction and pick.

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions. With just two losses this January 2023–against Villareal in La Liga and Barcelona in the Super Cup–Real Madrid is looking to make another win to inch close to Barcelona, who is six points ahead of them.

Real Sociedad is fresh from a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, and so they will aim to secure another win this year after going 5-0 to start 2023. A win for Sociedad will tie them with Madrid in points in the La Liga table.

Here are the Real Madrid-Real Sociedadsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Real Madrid-Real Sociedad Odds

Real Madrid: -150

Real Sociedad: +400

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -106

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Real Sociedad

After suffering a 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Madrid made an impressive win streak across all competitions. They won 3-2 versus Villareal, 2-0 against Athletic Club, and 3-1 against Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos hold an impressive five wins and two draws in its last seven games at home in La Liga. They hope to continue this streak against Real Sociedad, whom they defeated thrice in their five recent face-offs.

Real Madrid has been suffering from injury depletion due to some squad members nursing their own injuries and illnesses. For this matchup, David Alaba is ruled out with a calf issue, while Lucas Vazquez will watch from the sidelines while nursing an ankle problem. Aurelien Tchouameni (calf) and Daniel Carvajal (muscle) statuses are still doubtful heading into this game, while Ferland Mendy continues to deal with a thigh injury. Eden Hazard is also hopeful to overcome his ankle injury.

Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Karim Benzema are primed to lead the Meringues’ attack. If Tchouameni will suit up in this game, he will be partnered with either of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, or Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield. Real Madrid has smashed 38 goals across 17 matches this game, and with a 57.6% ball possession rate, they might be able to keep this number up.

Why Real Sociedad Can Beat Real Madrid

Real Sociedad enters this match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, where Ousmane Dembele scored the sole goal in the 52nd minute.

Before that defeat, Real Sociedad’s last loss was at the hands of Manchester United in Group E of the Europa League. That impressive 10-game stretch of nine wins and one loss saw Real Sociedad notch wins against Sevilla, Osasuna, Almeria, Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano. These victories propelled Real Sociedad into the third spot in the La Liga table with 38 points.

Imanol Alguacil’s side hopes to snatch the three points here to make them potential candidates in the La Liga silverware. The White and Blues’ last top four finish was in 2012-13. Although the season is a long way to go, getting the upper four spots might book them a spot in the Champions League as long as they keep their playstyles. They currently outshone Atletico Madrid, Villareal and Betis by seven points.

Real Sociedad has a lengthy injury list, which includes the likes of Umar Sadiq, Ander Guevara, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Alex Sola, Martin Merquelanz, Jon Pacheco, Mohamed Ali-Cho and Andoni Gorosabel. Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Takefusa Kubo are expected to spearhead the charge for Real Sociedad. If they manage top up their 12% conversion rate and 55.4% ball possession, this will be a fun game to watch.

Final Real Madrid-Real Sociedad Prediction & Pick

An exciting game will be presented to the viewers and fans, but despite Real Sociedad’s top form, Real Madrid is simply too good and it looks like they are headed for another win. Real Sociedad might be able to squeak in two goals at most, but last year’s champions will surely not go down without a fight, especially at their home stadium. Back Real Madrid in this game to seal the victory.

Final Real Madrid-Real Sociedad Prediction & Pick: Real Marid (-150), Over 2.5 goals (-116)