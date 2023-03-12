Almeria (7-4-13) will be looking to overtake fellow relegation candidate Sevilla (6-7-11) in Round 25 of Spain’s La Liga as the two teams lock horns at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Sevilla-Almeria prediction and pick.

Sevilla won the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 in a 2-0 routing against Fenerbahce. Sevilla will be determined to get back to winning ways in Spain’s domestic flight after going winless in the last three games. Almeria managed to pull an upset win against Barcelona, but Almeria is still a relegation candidate. Almeria just won one game in its last five, the latest being a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal.

Here are the Sevilla-Almeria soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Sevilla-Almeria Odds

Sevilla: -170

Almeria: +460

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Almeria

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Sevilla Can Beat Almeria

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sevilla’s run this season has been a disappointment. They are now in 18th place, which makes them a possible candidate for relegation to La Liga 2. Their 25 points earned in 24 games is a far cry from their fourth-place finish in the Spanish top flight last season. With a -12 goal differential, the Sevillistas would need to make some magic in their return to domestic games.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have found some momentum in European contests. Sevilla recently win the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 against Fenerbahce. Erik Lamela and Joan Jordan appeared in the scoreline for Sevilla, where they also had 53% ball possession and five shots on target.

In Spain’s La Liga, the Sevillistas post 12.0 total shots, 4.8 corners, and 5.5 successful dribbles in 24 games played. They have a decent 1.1-goal conversion on a 56.3% ball possession rate. They are also winning 49.9% and 48.7% of the ground and aerial duels, respectively, along with 14.7 tackles and 14.3 clearances. Sevilla currently had a 4-3-5 home record.

The Blanquirrojos will seek to start a new winning streak. Sevilla will look toward Youssef En-Nesyri, who had five goals in this campaign, and Pape Gueye, who had three assists. Oliver Torres also has four goal contributions in Spain’s top flight, while there are also five other players who each had three goals and assists combined.

Sampaoli’s roster is also suffering some depletion to the unavailability of key players. Papu Gomez, Marcao, and Jesus Corona are out. Fernando, Gonzalo Montiel, and Pape Gueye are also absent this game as they serve their suspensions. Loic Bade and Karim Rekik are also having doubtful statuses.

Suso will pair with En-Nesyri as attacking forwards, while Ivan Rakitic, Jordan, and Torres will take starting roles in the midfield. Morocco international Bono hopes to continue building up his goalkeeping resume since his World Cup performances. A five-man backline will be utilized by Sevilla, which will include Nemanja Gudelj, Jesus Navas, Tanguy Nianzou, Alex Telles, and Marcos Acuna.

Why Almeria Can Beat Sevilla

Despite being a bottom-ranked team, Almería will not pose themselves as easy opponents. The Segunda División winners last season are in 19th place, earning 22 points from six wins, four draws, and 12 defeats. The Rojiblancos will aim to get the three points here to leapfrog into a potential 13th-place finish.

Rubi’s team will need some serious spark to win their games this March. Their first game this month is a 0-2 defeat on home soil against Villarreal. Almeria only had 29% ball possession and had six total shots in the game, wherein three were off-target and the other three were blocked The Almeriensistas will need some serious attacking changes, as they have only found the back of the net 28 times while giving up 42 goals. Their away record is the worst in the league, where they are yet to win. They have a 0-3-8 record while playing on their travels.

The defensive set-ups for the team also need some upgrading to do. They make 14.5 tackles, 8.6 interceptions, 19.5 clearances, and 4.0 saves per game. Sergio Akieme, Chumi, Rodrigo Ely, and Srdan Babic definitely need to take their backline defense to the next level. Fernando Martinez, the team’s goalkeeper, has been one of the bright spots of the team, yet his outputs in the field only saw him securing two clean sheets.

Gonzalo Melero is doubtful to play in this game while Cesar De La Hoz will serve his suspension. If Almeria wants to secure the coveted three points here, they need to stay locked in especially on defense. On the offensive side of things, they will need to rely on El Bilal Toure (six goals), Lucas Robertone (five assists), and Leo Baptistao (five goal contributions).

Final Sevilla-Almeria Prediction & Pick

Two bottom-ranked teams will be fighting hard for three points in this match. Despite their current placement, the hosts will definitely cook things up and get a win over the visitors.

Final Sevilla-Almeria Prediction & Pick: Sevilla (-170)