It’s Sevilla against Villarreal in the La Liga! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Sevilla-Villarreal prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Sevilla boasts of a five-game unbeaten run. They will carry extreme momentum going into this match as they knocked off Manchester United in the Europa League, 3-0. Sevilla is three points away from the top half of Spain’s domestic top flight.

Villarreal is coming off a fresh loss from Real Valladolid which ended their three-game winning streak. Villarreal had 70% ball possession against the Pucelanos but the Blanquivioletas had a two-goal advantage early in the first half.

Here are the Sevilla-Villarreal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Why Sevilla Can Beat Villarreal

Sevilla is in 13th place in the league table at the moment and has not been at their best this season. The Andalusians will need to finish in the top half of the table to salvage their league campaign and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sevilla managed to overcome their slump and was in excellent form against Manchester United. The Andalusian outfit thrashed Manchester United by a 3-0 scoreline this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture. Sevilla is flying high after their latest European success and will be looking to get their seventh Europa League trophy. Sevilla is significantly lower on the table, but nonetheless, Sevilla is visibly building up positive vibes lately and should continue that groove as they host Villarreal. An action-packed and emotional fixture is expected here in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Their latest La Liga appearance saw them beating the odds away to Valencia 0-2 and subsequently increased the gap between them and the drop zone to seven points for the time being. Sevilla is slowly trying to improve its 9-8-12 standing, including a 5-4-5 record at home. In 29 games in Spain’s top flight, Sevilla has tallied 35 points and smashed 35 goals.

Joan Jordan and Marcao are out with injuries for Sevilla, and Marcos Acuna is now on suspension. For Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad, he will have to rely on the heroics of Youssef En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela, Rafa Mir, and Oliver Torres, who have combined for 17 goals. Pape Gueye is hoping to add more to his three-assist tally. 14 different players have put in at least one goal for the Sevillistas.

Why Villarreal Can Beat Sevilla

Villarreal is currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings. having four points less than Champions League-placed Real Sociedad. Villarreal has been fairly impressive so far this season. Villarreal stuttered against Real Valladolid last week and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture. Despite their latest defeat, the guests are showing confident overall play lately in the campaign, and are undeniably approaching this clash eager to bounce back.

The Yellow Submarines slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid in their previous game. Villarreal failed to produce goals from its 22 total shots and eight corner kicks. Selim Amallah and Jawad El Yamiq gave Real Valladolid the lead in 43 minutes. Etienne Capou’s lone effort in the 74th mark was not enough to push for a draw.

Villarreal has been in excellent form, going 4-1-1 in their past six league games. Villarreal boasts a 14-5-10 record, including a 6-3-6 tally on their away games. El Submarino Amarillo has produced 21 points and 18 goals in their travels. Given their recent form, their fans can rightfully hope to see the Yellow Submarine back in the elite European competition.

Francis Coquelin is still out with an ACL injury, while the team’s top scorer Gerard Moreno is questionable for the upcoming match. For Quique Setein’s squad, he will look towards Jose Luis Morales and Samuel Chukwueze to produce the goals in this match. Morales has seven goals already while Chukwueze has six. Dani Parejo, Giovani Lo Celso, and Yeremy Pino provide some solidity in the midfield, as the three have combined for eight assists and six goals. Alejandro Baena has six goal involvements for the club.

Final Sevilla-Villarreal Prediction & Pick

Both teams are finding some groove and will be adamant to climb up the rankings. Sevilla’s continental success has not translated well in their domestic journey, but they will keep things steady here on familiar territory. Expect a high-scoring affair with both teams sharing the spoils.

Final Sevilla-Villarreal Prediction & Pick: Draw (+230), Over 2.5 goals (-102)