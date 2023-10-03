A judge has ruled for a second time that Lady Gaga does not need to pay the $500,000 reward to Jennifer McBride, the dognapping conspirator who took her dogs in February 2021, citing court documents acquired by People. The reward was offered at the time of the incident.

McBride had previously filed a lawsuit against the singer in February of this year for the reward and an additional $1.5 million in damages. In July, McBride's lawyer argued that since Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, stated that “no questions asked” with the reward and then failed to pay, Gaga was in breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation.

However, Judge Holly J. Fujie's court order stated that McBride's complaint was “legally insufficient” due to her “involvement in the theft.” The judge also pointed out that McBride was indicted and pleaded no contest to the charges in 2022, and therefore was “not entitled to thereafter benefit from their wrongdoing by seeking to enforce the contract.”

The final decision on Monday came after McBride was given 20 days to amend her filing, in which she claimed that she was “in no way involved in the theft” and only had the dogs in order to return them. Judge Fujie will no longer allow McBride to file another revised complaint since the case is now closed.

This hopefully ends the saga of the dognapping of Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, which also led to the shooting and critical injury of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in April 2021.