Lady Gaga will perform at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony July 25, Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after much speculation from fans that the multi-Grammy Award winning artist will take the stage, along with other rumored performers such as Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and French-Malian R&B singer Aya Nakamura. However, there has been no confirmed list of performers since the organization has been keeping the names under wraps.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion in the City of Light

It was reported earlier this week by NBC News that rumors of both Gaga and Dion performing rose even higher when the two were seen arriving in Paris days before the start of the Olympics. The Academy Award-winning songwriter was seen in videos posted on social media by fans on Monday, waving to the crowd who were waiting outside her car in the French capital.

Gaga, who has won 13 Grammys, one Oscar for best original song for 2018's A Star is Born, will next be seen in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Flex/Joker. She recently wrapped up her Las Vegas residency shows, Enigma + Jazz & Piano.

In 2022, she went on her first stadium tour for her sixth studio album Chromatica, called The Chromatica Ball. The series of concerts was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began in July in Düsseldorf and ended in Miami in September.

Gaga's Olympic ceremony performance will be her first on a televised stage since her Hold My Hand number at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. The Top Gun: Maverick song was nominated for best original song.

Le Parisien reported on Tuesday that Dion will sing Édith Piaf's L'Hymne à l'amour at the opening ceremony. This will be the iconic singer's first performance since she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome disease in late 2022, prompting the cancellation of her Courage World Tour.

The Queen of Power Ballads has been candid about her illness in her Prime Video documentary I Am Celine Dion. In April, she told Vogue France that life after her diagnosis is “a song that I've never sung before. But it's the most important song I’ll ever sing.”

On Friday, she'll be singing it in Paris with Lady Gaga and other artists that are yet to be announced.

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be aired on NBC starting 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, July 26 and will also be streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics platforms.