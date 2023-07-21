Tony Bennett, a music legend, has tragically passed away. The musician was 96.

The Associated Press revealed that no specific cause of death has been identified. However, Bennett was previously diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Throughout his legendary career, Bennett had released over seven dozen albums. That included 61studio albums, 11 live albums, 33 compilation albums, three video albums, an EP, and 83 singles.

Some of his most notable albums include I Left My Heart in San Fransisco and his MTV Unplugged performance, MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett, and Duets: An American Classic (all of them went platinum). His last true solo album was released in 2004, The Art of Romance.

In his later years, Bennett formed a working partnership with Lady Gaga. The two recorded two albums together, Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale. The latter of which was Bennett's final album before his death. It was released on September 30, 2021, and featured 18 songs. He even presented two of her shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and the two filmed a special together, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

The shows with Lady Gaga happened to be Bennett's final “public” performances. Their final televised performance came during Bennett's MTV Unplugged show on December 16, 2021. However, while Bennett didn't continue performing with her after that point, Lady Gaga did perform “Do I Love You” — a solo song of hers from the album at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022 while video footage of her and Bennett in the studio played behind her.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Tony Bennett.