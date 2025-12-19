After experiencing a three-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 in Week 15. That victory must have sparked some confidence in Saquon Barkley, as the star rusher issued a 10-word statement that will have Philly fans thinking of a Super Bowl repeat.

While talking with media members, the 28-year-old running back essentially claimed that the Eagles control their destiny, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. With three games remaining in the regular season, Philadelphia has an opportunity to put itself in a great position once the playoffs start.

“We can finish the season the way we want to.”

Saquon Barkley: ‘We can finish the season the way we want to’ pic.twitter.com/2Ob1m5hY7O — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Eagles' 2025-26 campaign has been filled with drama. Despite that, the team is 2.5 games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Philly is closing in on clinching a playoff spot, which would bode well for a season that's been a bit of a roller coaster.

Saquon Barkley is having another solid year, himself. Although it's not quite as successful as last season, when he became the eighth player in NFL history to surpass the 2,000 rushing yards mark in a single season, he's still playing at a relatively high level. Through 14 games played, Barkley has rushed for 940 yards and six touchdowns, while also accumulating 273 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He'll have a chance to hit 1,000 yards on the season in Week 16 when the Eagles take on the Washington Commanders on Saturday. If he does, then it will be the fifth time in his eight-year career that he has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in a single season.