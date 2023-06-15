It's safe to say the Denver Nuggets weren't thinking much about the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday while celebrating the franchise's first ever championship. Amid speeches during the team's celebratory championship parade in downtown Denver, though, Nuggets broadcaster Vic Lombardi went out of his way to briefly put focus back on the dispatched purple and gold.

Introducing head coach Michael Malone before a throng of thousands of euphoric fans, Lombardi cracked wise about the NBA lifer being the “Lakers' daddy.”

"He came into this world as the son of a coach, but in these playoffs, he became the Lakers daddy!"@VicLombardi while talking about Michael Malone at the Nuggets championship rally 😂pic.twitter.com/h28iR5kLHq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Malone's face pretty much says it all.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The son of longtime NBA coach Brendan Malone, Michael Malone wasn't averse to taking thinly veiled shots at the media and other teams during Denver's title run. His players, especially Jamal Murray, followed Malone's lead after they took down the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, too.

But it's hardly surprising Malone might've been uncomfortable with his 81-year-old father being invoked as part of a joke that took attention away from the Nuggets. By game count, at least, Los Angeles was Denver's easiest opponent en route to the title. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company didn't even get a game off newly minted champs, unlike the Heat, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Was the Nuggets' championship parade, a coronation of years worth of blood, sweat and tears, really the right time for a crack about the Lakers from someone who contributed nothing their victory?

Fortunately for Lombardi, his joke has surely already been forgotten amid the beer-induced haze of a championship parade 47 years in the making.