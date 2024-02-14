LeBron James and Stephen Curry still could play together

There reportedly were rumors of the Golden State Warriors trying to get LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade for him to team up with Stephen Curry, and Brian Windhorst had a bit of fun with those rumors, saying that the two have thought about teaming up for months, before making a sly comment.

“What if I told you guys… that LeBron and Steph have actually been thinking about playing together for months and that they actually want to play together for Steve Kerr, and that that is something that they want to see happen where they could win something that would be meaningful and would engage basketball fans around the world?” Brian Windhorst said on ESPN. “And that is with Team USA this summer at the Paris Olympics. That is the time that they are going to play together, assuming everybody's healthy and everybody can make it work.”

After the comments regarding the two stars teaming up on USA Basketball, Windhorst did go on to say that there was some uncertainty regarding LeBron James and the Lakers, especially with his social media activity around the game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

“There was some uncertainty about where LeBron was actually at, even though Rich Paul came out and went on the record saying he's not gonna ask for a trade and he's not going to be traded,” Windhorst said on ESPN. “The actions of LeBron and the play of the Lakers did leave a little bit of wonder.”

Windhorst went on to say that is why the idea of James teaming up with Stephen Curry on the Warriors was experimented with, but he has essentially recommitted to the Lakers. Now, after the Lakers stayed with the roster they have now at the deadline, they will reevaluate things in the summer.