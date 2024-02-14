Ionescu will shoot from the NBA's 3-point line in the contest with Curry.

New York Liberty's star guard Sabrina Ionescu is set to face off against Golden State Warriors' icon Stephen Curry in a 3-point shooting contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

The contest is not just a competition between two of basketball's best but also highlights of the growing connection between the NBA and the WNBA. Curry, a two-time NBA 3-point contest champion, and Ionescu, who broke Curry's record with a sensational performance at the WNBA All-Star Game, are showcasing the mutual respect and talent across both leagues.

The idea for the showdown was sparked after Ionescu's impressive 37-point performance in the WNBA's 3-point contest, leading to a social media challenge and a conversation between the two players. Curry, who has been an outspoken supporter of the WNBA, sees the contest as an opportunity to elevate the sport of basketball as a whole.

“The attention and just the level of play growing (is) every single year (in the WNBA.) Then you cap that off with the fun and entertainment aspect of what happened at All Star Weekend and what Sabrina was able to do. With NBA All-Star weekend we can keep that the narrative going. It's uncharted territory, and I think we're both honored and privileged to be the first to do it,” Curry said, per Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu see competition as investment in the future of basketball

With the Warriors set to welcome a WNBA expansion team in 2025, Curry spearheading the contest further solidifies his role as an advocate for women's basketball, noting the importance of such moments in expanding the fanbase and promoting gender equality in sports.

“We're having this moment and reshaping how people think about just competition in general,” Curry said. “You've got kids that are in gyms, boys and girls playing. Whatever else comes out of it, we're going to continue to tap in and invest in moments like these that can move the needle.”

Ionescu emphasized the impact such a competition can have on young fans and the potential to inspire future generations of basketball players.

“There's going to be a young kid who hasn't maybe watched many WNBA games but is going to watch this, and they're going to have that dream of one day maybe shooting against their idol,” Ionescu said. “We're a small piece of changing the narrative. This isn't really scripted. This isn't something we're doing to try to check something off the box. We're really excited for the opportunity. It's really organic.”

In an effort to level the playing field, Ionescu requested to shoot from the NBA 3-point line. The WNBA's 3-point line is 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches at the top of the key, while the NBA's is 23 feet, 9 inches.

“Personally, I shoot from that range to begin with,” Ionescu said of the NBA line. “I practice from that range in wanting to just be a better shooter, a better basketball player and get better as a whole. It was a no-brainer from when it was first presented that I wanted to shoot from the NBA line. And continue to just prove that we're capable, and we're willing. Very thankful that I was given that opportunity, and I'm gonna capitalize on it.”