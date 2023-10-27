Following a re-evaluation by team doctors on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers disclosed that forward Jarred Vanderbilt will be out for at least a couple more weeks as he deals with left heel bursitis.

Vanderbilt, whose condition is reportedly “improving,” will undergo another evaluation after two weeks. The Lakers play seven games within that timeframe. Of course, “re-evaluation” rarely equates to “return date.”

Vanderbilt aggravated his heel in the preseason opener vs. the Golden State Warriors. He missed the final five exhibition contests with what was deemed “soreness” until a few days ago. (Bursitis is inflammation in heavily used joints.)

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has repeatedly kept things vague when asked about Vando's recovery.

“Being that it’s this early in the season, there’s no need to rush the process,” Ham said about his rehab prior to Thursday's home opener vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Vanderbilt — who signed a $48 million extension with the Lakers in September — was possibly the frontrunner to open the season as the starting 3 before his injury. Vando's shooting issues can clog the Lakers' spacing around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he's their best and most versatile wing defender.

Vanderbilt started 24 games for the Lakers last season after being acquired at the trade deadline. The 24-year-old averaged 7.2 points (52.9% shooting) and 6.7 rebounds. His role was gradually diminished as the Lakers advanced in the postseason.

The Lakers have turned to Taurean Prince as their fifth starter since Vando's injury. The veteran 3-and-D shined in his Lakers debut — 18 points, 6-f0r-8 from the field — then went scoreless in the win over the Suns. Rui Hachimura has underwhelmed in preseason and through two games thus far.