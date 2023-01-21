On the list of unexpected NBA altercations this weekend was Shannon Sharpe feuding against Ja Morant’s dad and the entire Memphis Grizzlies roster during their matchup at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James was involved, too. Sort of.

Sharpe had words for several Grizzlies, including Ja Morant and his father Tee before being forced to leave the premises.

Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. pic.twitter.com/iIpOnxDPiH — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 21, 2023

The tension was building up prior to that as Sharpe was chirping back and forth with Grizzlies wing defender Dillon Brooks, who was tasked to defend LeBron James that night.

Dillion Brooks really started the beef between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant 💀 pic.twitter.com/V84FgXtzN0 — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) January 21, 2023

Sharpe, a known supporter of the Lakers star, revealed that his LeBron-centered trash talk is what ultimately triggered the entire fiasco, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Shannon Sharpe told McMenamin after leaving the Grizzlies-Lakers game. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F..’ me. I said, ‘F—‘ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Shannon Sharpe is a Hall of Fame NFL star with some serious bulk. But unless LeBron James himself was going to help him fend off the Grizzlies, he’d have a tough time taking on guys like Steven Adams and Desmond Bane if things went south. Thankfully, the situation was defused before it exploded into anything further.