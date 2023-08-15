During the 2000s to mid-2010s, the Los Angeles Lakers were either the team to beat or the dream destination for most players. Players wanted to beat Kobe Bryant on their own terms or join him on his path to greatness. It comes to no one's surprise that NBA players would have rather chosen the latter option. The sage wisdom the Black Mamba imparts still transcends generations despite his passing. Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Sabrina Ionescu, and even Isaiah Thomas carry that mantra with them.

Kobe Bryant was looked at with very high regard during his whole stint with the Lakers. Receiving a pass from him in a clutch situation was the highest form of compliment, just ask Metta World Peace. Although, the pedestal he stood on required much more effort than meets the eye. The Black Mamba knew how to keep his teammates in line. This was whenever team chemistry issues arose or certain schematics were not followed.

Isaiah Thomas disclosed how he was made a better leader by Bryant in the Gilbert Arenas show. “To get the guys that aren’t as good as you to follow you, you’ve got to really teach them the way,” were the non-verbatim words uttered to him by the Lakers legend.

This meant getting your teammates involved in every play. Being able to lead and hustle by example such that they could see the teachings as material. A lot of players like Devin Booker, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jayson Tatum among others still live by this mantra but there will only ever be one originator.