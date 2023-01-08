Don’t look now but the Los Angeles Lakers have gone streaking. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and a handful of veterans have steered the ship in the right direction with Anthony Davis still on the sidelines. The latest effort against the Sacramento Kings was definitely something Magic Johnson could appreciate.

Once the Lakers icon tweets about it, you know it’s official. Magic took to Twitter to shine the spotlight on the purple and gold winning their last five games.  He even gave a special shoutout to Dennis Schroder, who stepped up and made a couple of clutch free throws to give LA the lead in the closing seconds as they escaped with a hard-fought win in Sacramento.

Schroder was one of four different Lakers who scored at least 2o points. LeBron James led all scorers with 37 points to lead the charger with Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook poured in 29 and 23 points, respectively.

Beyond the numbers though, it’s the eye test that’s been very encouraging of late. Westbrook filling in as the team’s sixth man has been the most publicized role, but several other members of the supporting cast have filled their roles to a tee. It’s led to some enjoyable basketball something Magic Johnson knows a lot about.

LeBron James and co. raised themselves up to a deadlock for the final play-in spot with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. The win was a double whammy for the Lakers as it brought them to just two games behind the fifth-seeded Kings.