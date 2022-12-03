By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Prior to facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis met with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who told him to score 30 points in the game. Being a huge Packers fan himself, AD did more than just that against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

In a historic night for Davis, he finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the contest. He was pivotal as the Lakers took the 133-129 win to improve to 9-12 on the season.

Rodgers, however, joked with Davis after the game and noted that he wanted 30 from him–not 44. Of course, the Packers star is still in full support of the hometown team and wanted the Bucks to win despite his relationship with AD.

Diehard Packers fan Anthony Davis spent time with Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Randall Cobb after the game. He said Rodgers told him pregame, “I need 30 from you tonight.” Afterwards, Rodgers said, “I said 30, not 40!” pic.twitter.com/FID5gXJ3ok — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 3, 2022

But hey, it’s hard to blame Anthony Davis here. Despite his love for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the Lakers really needed him to have a monster game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks.

Had he not exploded with the 40-burger, imagine how much would they have lost. Giannis himself had a 40-point game, and the Bucks had Khris Middleton making his season debut as well.

It’s definitely a statement win for the Lakers, and it’s one they really need as they attempt to turn the season around. The win should be a massive confidence-booster for the Purple and Gold in their bid to move on from their horrific 0-5 start and make the playoffs despite all the doubts surrounding them.